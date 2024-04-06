Highlights Chris Brown's signing by Blackburn Rovers turned out to be a major disappointment, as injuries hindered his performance on the field.

Despite being seen as a potential goal-scorer, Brown failed to find the back of the net in any of his 37 league appearances for the club.

After being released by Blackburn and suffering a reoccurrence of his knee injury at Bury, Brown was forced to retire from professional football at 33.

The signing of Chris Brown is one that Blackburn Rovers fans would rather forget. The striker had big hopes when he joined the club, but his career at Ewood Park didn't turn out quite as he would have expected.

He was always a controversial player. Throughout his career, Brown has always hit the headlines, and usually not for the right reasons.

In 2004, he was cautioned by the police for firing paintballs at passing cars, before making his debut for Sunderland. He was also embroiled in a sex tape scandal with some of his other teammates a few years later.

Despite this, Brown managed to forge a good career for himself in the football league, playing for clubs like Preston North End and Doncaster Rovers before earning himself a move to Blackburn in 2014.

Blackburn Rovers sign Chris Brown

After being released by Doncaster, Brown made the move to Blackburn on a free transfer. The striker was 29-years-old at the time, and coming off a decent season at the Eco-View Stadium.

He netted nine times in 43 games for the club the year before leaving Doncaster. While not overly impressive, the free nature of the deal meant that he was worth a punt.

With Rovers aiming for promotion to the Premier League that season, signing a striker with the potential to find the net regularly was exactly what they needed.

Brown called the club "genuine promotion contenders" when he joined, although things didn't turn out quite as well as he would have hoped during his two-year spell at Blackburn.

Brown did not impress at Ewood Park

Despite signing for the club in the summer of 2014, Brown failed to make an impact at Blackburn. He suffered a knee injury immediately, and didn't feature for the club until November that year. His first season saw the forward play just 956 minutes in the league, failing to score a single goal during this time.

His lack of goals were a factor in the club finishing ninth, 11 points away from the play-offs. The club failed to challenge for promotion with Brown in the team, as he went goalless in 20 matches that year.

The next season wasn't any better. He played 17 more times, although with only 611 minutes on the pitch for Blackburn. With zero goals and assists, his contribution to the club was largely symbolic. Rovers finished 15th in the league, with their 46 goals scored being one of the lowest in the entire division.

Chris Brown's league statistics for Blackburn - Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2014/15 20 0 2 2015/16 17 0 0

At the end of his two-year deal, Blackburn released Brown and he exited the club. Brown played 41 times for Blackburn, and just 37 of those coming in the league. He failed to score in any of his matches, assisting just three times in two torrid seasons at the club.

He went on to sign for Bury on a one-year deal. However, a reoccurrence of his knee injury meant he didn't play a single minute for the Shakers, and retired from football at the end of the season. He was only 33-years-old.

Brown's time at Blackburn was disappointing, but it is clear from his injuries after leaving the club that he might've been finished as a top level forward by the time he made the move to Ewood Park.