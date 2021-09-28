Chris Beech reacts as Jon Mellish signs new deal at Carlisle United

Carlisle United manager Chris Beech was delighted with the announcement of a new deal for midfielder Jon Mellish which will keep him at Brunton Park until at least the summer of 2023, with the option of another year.

After initially signing for United on a one-year deal midway through May 2019, Mellish has really pushed on for the Blues, earning a new contract in the process.

He joined the club as a defender, but has since been moved into a more attacking role in which he has flourished under manager Chris Beech.

He managed to make 49 appearances during 2020/21, scoring a very respectful 16 goals across the season, proving his worth in the attacking third. At the age of just 24, Mellish has time on his side to improve on his attacking game, but it is certainly looking like an impressive spot from Chris Beech to move the former Gateshead man further forward.

Speaking to Carlisle United’s official website, Beech seemed delighted after Mellish put pen to paper on the new deal.

“I’m really pleased for both Jon and the club. There are two positives in this for me – firstly Jon gets recognition, security and ultimately reward for the progress he’s making and has made in such a short space of time as a football player.

“If I was a young player again (and sometimes I wish I was) this is a huge statement to me to say that if I go out, train hard, work hard and perform, not only will it be acknowledged, it will be rewarded.

“Don’t get me wrong, I have no doubts there are parameters that David (Holdsworth) has to work within from a finance perspective, but I know personally he’s really keen and supportive to acknowledge progression and reward it, which is a good thing.”

The Verdict

The deal sees a key member of the Carlisle side tied down for a couple more years, whilst also rewarding the player for his hard work and improvement, something that is clearly appreciated by manager Chris Beech.

As for Jon Mellish, he’ll be wanting to kick on for this season now, after already making 10 appearances in all competitions this campaign, scoring two goals for the Blues.