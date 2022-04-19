Sheffield United defender Chris Basham has taken to Instagram to praise the club’s fans for the support that they illustrated during yesterday’s draw with Bristol City.

After missing 10 games due to a knee injury, Basham watched on from the substitutes bench last Friday as his side suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Reading.

Deemed fit enough to feature at Ashton Gate, the defender went on to produce an encouraging performance against the Robins as his side sealed a point on their travels.

Chris Martin opened the scoring for the hosts in the 49th minute of the game as he slotted past Wes Foderingham after being teed up by Antoine Semenyo.

Morgan Gibbs-White then levelled proceedings as he took his overall goal tally for the season to 10 by finding the back of the net with an acrobatic effort.

The Blades, who are currently sixth in the Championship standings, will be looking to boost their chances of claiming a play-off spot by defeating Cardiff City at Bramall Lane this weekend.

Ahead of this upcoming clash, Basham has admitted on Instagram that it feels great to be playing again for the club’s senior side.

The defender posted: “Great to be back out with the lads ready to build on the next few weeks.

“Amazing support, keep going together.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Basham was able to deliver some impressive displays at this level before suffering his injury setback, he will be keen to play a major role in the club’s push for a top-six finish in the closing stages of the campaign.

In the 25 games that he has played at this level this season, the defender has managed to record a relatively impressive average WhoScored match rating of 6.92 in the Championship.

During yesterday’s game, Basham won three aerial duels, made two tackles and completed 88.7% of his passes (as per WhoScored) as he helped his side seal a draw.

With the Blades set to take on Cardiff, Queens Park Rangers and Fulham in their final three league fixtures, they will unquestionably need Basham to be performing at his best if they are to accumulate a sizeable amount of points.