Chris Basham sends message to Sheffield United supporters after crucial win at QPR

Sheffield United picked up a huge 3-1 win at Queens Park Rangers on Friday evening, putting them in a commanding position to book a spot in the top six.

The Blades went behind to a Charlie Austin header in the first half, but turned the game on its head with some unrelenting pressure in the second period.

Murphy Mahoney performed admirably in the Rangers goal, but Iliman Ndiaye, Jack Robinson and Conor Hourihane all produced finishes that were too hot to handle.

The comeback has put enormous pressure on Middlesbrough, Blackburn Rovers and Millwall to take maximum points from their remaining fixtures and if all three drop points this afternoon, play-offs will be sealed for the Blades.

Chris Basham took to Instagram to express his emotions after the game.

He wrote: “Amazing reaction to going behind …. All together fans amazing!!

“Onto Saturday.”

Basham has been one of the main success stories since Paul Heckingbottom took the reins at Bramall Lane, the 33-year-old’s contract situation is still a bit up in the air, but his place on the team sheet is not.

The versatile centre back has been a crucial senior head in the last few months and could make some decisive contributions in the crunch encounters to come.

The Verdict

Basham provided an excellent headed assist for Jack Robinson to finish at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

The dead ball ability of Oliver Norwood, combined with the aerial threat of the likes of John Egan, Basham and Robinson could play a huge role in pushing the Blades onto the right side of the fine margins that will decide so much come the end of the season.

With Jayden Bogle’s season ended through injury and George Baldock out of the side at the moment, Basham takes on increased attacking responsibilities from right centre back in the absence of a specialist right wing back.

Morgan Gibbs-White and Ndiaye could go on to take the headlines, but the defensive trio and Basham’s role within it has laid the foundations for the Blades to steamroll their way into the top six.