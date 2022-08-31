Chris Basham sends message to Sheffield United supporters after 4-0 win v Reading

Sheffield United reclaimed top spot in the Championship with a 4-0 win over Reading on Tuesday evening.

The Blades have been ruthless at Bramall Lane so far this season and maintained their 100% record in thrashing the Royals, who went into the match top of the second tier.

Oli McBurnie nodded home his second in as many games to continue proving his doubters wrong, and an onslaught ensued with the Blades not conceding a shot on target in the match.

Chris Basham replaced George Baldock to see out the win and the 34-year-old took to Instagram to reflect on the victory.

He wrote: “Some performance from every player on the pitch today amazing goals @oli_mcburnie @ilimanndiaye10 @anel.ahmedhodzic x2!!

“On to Hull.”

The Blades are yet to pick up a win on their travels this season and the opportunity to do so will arise when they take on Hull City on Sunday.

The Tigers were dispatched to a 3-1 scoreline by Queens Park Rangers last time out but would go level on points with United with a win.

As it stands, the Blades are looking a surer bet as any to kick on towards automatic promotion, the only side in the second tier ahead of the three newly relegated clubs going into the weekend.

The Verdict

Anel Ahmedhodzic put in another eye-catching performance, scoring twice, for the Blades and demonstrated why it was such a coup to bring him in from Malmo this summer.

Iliman Ndiaye also finished with aplomb just after the hour mark to continue his excellent start to the season.

There was a sense of now or never in Sheffield United’s play-off push last season, due to the important loan players in the side and the board’s reluctance to invest parachute payments in the first team squad.

However, with assets in the squad rising to prominence, like McBurnie and Max Lowe, the Blades are very well placed to sustain their positive start to the campaign.