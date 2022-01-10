Chris Basham sends message to Sheffield United fans following Wolves defeat

Sheffield United defender Chris Basham has taken to Instagram to send a message to the club’s supporters following his side’s latest display.

The Blades would have been hoping to cause an upset in their FA Cup clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers yesterday.

However, despite showing some glimpses of promise during this fixture, United were eliminated from the competition as their Premier League opponents sealed a 3-0 victory at Molineux.

After David McGoldrick squandered a good chance to give the Blades the lead in the opening stages of the game, Wolves opened the scoring via a strike from Daniel Podence.

Billy Sharp then had a goal disallowed for a high foot just before the break.

Wolves doubled their advantage in the 72nd minute as Nelson Semedo fired past goalkeeper Wes Foderingham.

Podence added a third for Bruno Lage’s side after being teed up by Raul Jimenez.

Reflecting on his side’s latest clash on Instagram, Basham has admitted that it was a tough game whilst he also thanked the club’s fans for the support that they illustrated during this fixture.

The defender posted: “Nice to be back out playing football again, tough game.

“We go again, back to focus on the league at the weekend.

“Thanks to all the fans as always.”

The Verdict

It was always going to be a difficult task for the Blades to secure a positive result against Wolves as their opponents are currently enjoying a fine season in the Premier League.

Having been knocked out of the FA Cup, United will now be looking to push on in the second-tier under the guidance of their manager Paul Heckingbottom.

In order to have the best chance of achieving a top-six finish, the Blades will need to turn to Basham for inspiration as the defender is currently averaging a relatively impressive WhoScored match rating of 6.92 in the Championship.

When you consider that Basham has played 184 games at this level during his career, he may be able to use his wealth of experience to his advantage during the club’s upcoming league clashes with Derby County, Preston North End and Luton Town.