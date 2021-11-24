Chris Basham sends message to John Fleck as he reflects on Sheffield United’s latest display

Sheffield United defender Chris Basham has taken to Instagram to send a message to John Fleck following the club’s clash with Reading.

Fleck collapsed during the second-half of yesterday’s fixture and was taken to hospital.

Blades manager Slavisa Jokanovic confirmed after the game that Fleck is now conscious and asked about the full-time result.

After failing to win any of their last four league games, United picked up a morale-boosting victory at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Tuesday.

Jayden Bogle netted what turned out to be the winning goal for the Blades in the 57th-minute of the game as he fired past Reading goalkeeper Luke Southwood.

The Royals were unable to deliver a response to Bogle’s strike as the Blades held on to seal all three points.

As a result of this triumph, the Blades moved up to 16th in the Championship standings and are now only six points adrift of the play-off places.

Following the game, Basham admitted on Instagram that it was a big win for his side whilst he also sent a message to Fleck.

The defender posted: “Big win tonight, strong performance and my thoughts with my mate Flecky.”

The Verdict

It will come as a great relief to everyone associated with the Blades that Fleck is now recovering in hospital as yesterday’s incident was extremely worrying.

Whereas the midfielder will be keen to return to action as soon as possible, he will need to be given the all-clear before featuring again for United.

Set to face Bristol City on Saturday, the Blades will unquestionably fancy their chances of claiming a third clean-sheet on the bounce at Bramall Lane as Basham, John Egan and Ben Davies have formed a fruitful defensive partnership in recent weeks.

Particularly impressive during Tuesday’s clash with Reading, Basham won two aerial duels and produced three tackles as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 7.40.

By replicating this display in the club’s upcoming fixtures, the defender could potentially help his side climb the Championship standings.