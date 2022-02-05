Chris Basham sends eight word message to Sheffield United fans after victory at Birmingham

Sheffield United came from behind to boost their top six bid with a 2-1 victory over Birmingham City on Friday evening.

Lyle Taylor’s expert finish gave the Blues the lead on the hour mark having been teed up by Juninho Bacuna, but a couple of defensive lapses in concentration saw the Blades take all three points as Billy Sharp and Jayden Bogle found the net.

The Blades were not at their best but have managed to put themselves in a commanding position now outside the play-off places.

United are firmly inside the chasing pack just three points behind sixth placed West Bromwich Albion, having played two games fewer.

Stalwart defender Chris Basham took to Instagram to express his emotions after the narrow win.

He posted: “Unreal character, Everyone!! Together! On to the next.”

Basham endured a difficult spell away from regular first team action under Slavisa Jokanovic who deployed predominantly a back four earlier this season.

The 33-year-old’s contract expires at the end of the season and if it was up to the supporters, it would be unanimous in offering Basham an extension.

Paul Heckingbottom will have his sights firmly set on breaking into the play-offs with cracks starting to appear at the clubs above them.

The Verdict

Sheffield United have had a very up and down season but the signs have been overwhelmingly positive since Heckingbottom replaced Jokanovic at the helm.

Adam Davies and Charlie Goode arrived last month to strengthen the Blades’ defensive depth while Daniel Jebbison was recalled from a loan spell at Burton Albion to offer a wildcard option in the final third.

There were two strong penalty appeals, one for either side, in the game, Iliman Ndiaye was unlucky not to be awarded a penalty and Jayden Bogle was fortunate not to concede one for a handball.

Overall, Blades were the better side and can build on the result when they host West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday evening.