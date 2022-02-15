Chris Basham says key Paul Heckingbottom tweak is one reason behind recent Sheffield United success

Sheffield United centre-back Chris Basham believes his side’s return to a back-three system has played an integral part in their good run of form under boss Paul Heckingbottom, making this admission to Yorkshire Live.

Under the stewardship of Slavisa Jokanovic, the Blades often tried to play a 4-2-3-1 system after years of playing in Chris Wilder’s 3-5-2 formation with Heckingbottom sticking with three centre-back when he was caretaker in the latter stages of last term.

These issues in adapting to a new formation failed to cease until Jokanovic gave in and started operating with a back three once again in late-November following an international break, drawing 0-0 at home against Coventry City before picking up a then-rare win at Reading the following week.

Quiz: Can you name which club Sheffield United signed these 25 non-British players from?

1 of 25 Enda Stevens? Ipswich Portsmouth Sheffield Wednesday Wigan

Unfortunately for the Serbian, it was too little too late and he was replaced by Heckingbottom following that game at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, a decision that did raise some eyebrows with Jokanovic winning Championship promotion with both Watford and Fulham in the past.

Since this managerial change though, United have experienced an upturn in fortunes and are now pushing for a place in the play-off zone, something that looked impossible earlier in the season.

Central defender Basham, who has been a key figure in their rise, went on to outline a system alteration as one of the main reasons for their recent joy in the second tier after going unbeaten in all but one of Heckingbottom’s league games at the helm thus far.

The 33-year-old said: “There’s a lot more steel about us, not just the back three or the back five, it’s togetherness in the full group. We know how to play the back five formation very well and I think that’s what has helped a lot.

“With what Paul does on the training ground he takes the back three to one side and works on individual stuff, which is working quite well and reaping rewards on the pitch because of you’re keeping a clean sheet at one end, nine times out of ten you get the win.

“It’s [moving to a back three] breathed confidence into the group. Everyone knows and understands each other’s games. John Egan and I have played about 200 games together in that formation so it’s definitely something that we’re used to doing.”

The Verdict:

You could be harsh and say the likes of Basham and Egan should have done more to adapt to adapt to Jokanovic’s style before his departure – but the Serbian’s style simply didn’t suit the Blades and this is why he had to leave.

Quite frankly, the football was far too slow and though he was able to get points on the board in the end, his methods just didn’t match the identity that has been embedded at Bramall Lane by Wilder.

Part of this identity is utilising a back-three system with solidity in defence and it’s not just about the formation either – but personnel as well with Basham showing Jokanovic why he should have utilised him more during his tenure.

Even against Reading in his final game, a better side than the Royals would have won a point or three out of that game due to how slow the Blades’ build-up play was this why was his dismissal was not purely down to results.

Now they are no longer playing with a back four and with a new style, they look a lot more comfortable and this could be crucial in the end with a top-six finish very much within their grasp.