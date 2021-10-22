Chris Basham reveals honest thoughts amid competition for places at Sheffield United

Chris Basham has played 326 times for Sheffield United but at this moment in time finds himself out of the team under Slavisa Jokanovic.

The versatile defender is waiting in the wings while John Egan and Ben Davies get the nod at the heart of defence however his frustrations are not negatively impacting his mindset at the club.

Jokanovic has had the tricky task of shifting the mentality after such a calamitous 2020/21 campaign for the Blades where Basham was on board as they crashed out of the Premier League.

Basham explained his thoughts on his limited first team opportunities when he spoke to YorkshireLive.

He said: “I’m like any footballer. If they’re on the bench and are not frustrated then they shouldn’t be a footballer.

“I’m obviously frustrated, but there’s a fine line between frustration and being angry. I am backing my team-mates and I want the best for the team and I am sure my appearances will come back round again, it’s swings and roundabouts in football.”

Basham has made just four league starts where he has got used to being an integral part of their efforts in recent years. With Jokanovic deploying a back four system at the minute it decreases the positions that the 33-year-old is eligible for.

Basham does sound quite down at his state of affairs at Bramall Lane. With his contract up in the summer it does not seem as if Jokanovic would want to have it extended with age working against him in this instance.

Basham will always be fondly remembered at Sheffield United for his outstanding performances in the club’s ninth placed finish in the Premier League in 2019/20. However, it does feel like a fresh start is needed for both parties with the Egan and Davies’ partnership looking like the duo the Serbian manager wants to stick with this season.