Chris Basham reacts to Sheffield United’s 1-1 draw at Luton Town

Sheffield United continued their strong start to the 2022/23 season with a 1-1 draw at Luton Town on Friday evening.

Kenilworth Road under the lights is one of the tougher away venues in the division and the Blades, having gone behind, will be pleased to take a point.

Having lost the influential Morgan Gibbs-White from last season’s side, it was always going to be a challenge for Paul Heckingbottom to galvanise the squad for another promotion push.

However, with a strong cohort of senior players at the club the Blades look arguably even more dangerous than they did last season, and Oli McBurnie ending his goal drought could prove to be a pivotal moment in their season.

Chris Basham took to Instagram to reflect on the match.

He wrote: “Great support very tough place to go, well done to @oli_mcburnie on goal and @jordi.amissah on his debut!

“Onto Tuesday! UTB.”

Basham has slipped down the pecking order a touch this season, with Anel Ahmedhodzic impressing at right centre back since coming in from Malmo.

Basham has been a great servant to the Blades since arriving in the summer of 2014 and can excel in a role from the fringes, particularly if United are able to sustain a push for the top two.

The Verdict

Basham feels like one of the pioneers in enabling players on the right, or left, of a back three to make contributions in the attacking third, thriving in the role under Chris Wilder.

Ahmedhodzic is arguably even more comfortable on the ball than Basham, and looks set to take on the reins in what can be affectionately referred to as ‘The Basham Role’.

Ahmedhodzic has started strongly but it is likely that some challenging patches crop up in his first season in English football, and having a player of Basham’s professionalism and experience in the background to rely on could prove to be huge in the second tier’s fine margins over the course of the campaign.