Chris Basham pens message to Sheffield United supporters after victory over Bristol City

Chris Basham has taken to Instagram to thank Sheffield United’s fans for the support that they illustrated during last night’s clash with Bristol City.

The Blades managed to back up their recent victory over West Bromwich Albion by securing all three points at Ashton Gate.

Andreas Weimann went close to opening the scoring in the first-half as his effort struck the crossbar while his team-mate Alex Scott was denied by Wes Foderingham.

Following the break, the Blades took the lead as Iliman Ndiaye headed an effort past goalkeeper Max O’Leary.

The Robins were once again denied by the woodwork in their search for an equaliser as George Tanner’s effort hit the post.

Tanner was sent off in stoppage-time for a poor challenge on James McAtee who could not be withdrawn despite being injured due to the fact that the Blades had used all of their substitute windows.

As a result of this victory, United moved on to third in the Championship standings and are now within striking distance of Blackburn Rovers who were defeated by Coventry City yesterday.

After this game, Basham opted to share a message on Instagram.

The defender posted: “Big 3 points, lads dug deep.

“Amazing support, safe trip home.”

The Verdict

Basham managed to produce an assured performance against the Robins before being substituted in the closing stages of this fixture.

The defender helped his side claim a clean-sheet at Ashton Gate by making four clearances during this match (as per WhoScored).

With the Blades set to take on Burnley on Saturday, Basham is likely to feature in the heart of defence again as his side aim to send out a signal of intent to the rest of the division by defeating the league leaders.

United will be boosted by the fact that Anel Ahmedhodzic will be available for selection as the 23-year-old missed last night’s game due to suspension.

A stand-out performer for the Blades this season, Ahmedhodzic is currently averaging an impressive Sofascore match rating of 7.32 in the Championship and will be confident in his ability to deliver the goods against the Clarets.

