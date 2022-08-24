Chris Basham makes honest claim about Anel Ahmedhodzic at Sheffield United

After failing to gain promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs last season, Paul Heckingbottom has been keen to add to his Sheffield United squad throughout summer in the hope that his side will be able to push for promotion again this year.

One signing who has settled in particularly well in defender Anel Ahmedhodzic who joined at the start of summer from Swedish side Malmo.

Chris Basham has been a core part of the Blades side since joining the club in 2014, playing regularly every season and has excelled in his position on the right of a back three whilst having the ability to push forward too.

However, the 34-year-old has missed the start of the season through injury meaning new boy Ahmedhodzic has stepped up into his place and has done a brilliant job.

Basham is well aware of his young teammate’s quality and was full of praise for him as he told The Star: “He’s probably the biggest competition I’ve had since I’ve been here, which is no disrespect to some quality players.

“There have been other international players coming in. But Anel has fitted in so well and hit the ground running, which is fantastic to see. It’s great to have chats with hm.

“There are still 41 games to go and I’m confident I’ll get game time soon and I’ll perform when I get the chance again.”

Given his impressive form, you would expect to see Ahmedhodzic start again on Friday as the Blades take on Luton Town with Basham settling for a place on the bench again.

The Verdict:

Basham has been a consistently reliable player for Sheffield United ever since he arrived at the club but Ahmedhodzic deserves credit for the performances he’s put in since joining the club this summer too.

The fact that Basham has been at the club since 2014 and has given the 23-year-old such high praise talks volumes about his ability and suggests he is a player with potential to progress even further over the coming years.

Basham got game time on Saturday against Blackburn when he was brought on in the 76th minute. However, he wasn’t brought on to replace Ahmedhodzic but instead George Baldock in a slightly more forward role.

Therefore, this suggests that Heckingbottom is keen to utilise the talent of both players in the side but if Ahmedhodzic keeps up his impressive performances then it will be Basham who has to adapt his game slightly to get into the side.