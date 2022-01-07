Chris Basham makes admission about Sheffield United future

Chris Basham has been with Sheffield United for eight years now and has been a rock for them throughout his time at Bramall Lane – but he may soon be out the exit door at the club.

Despite racking up well over 300 appearances for the Blades during his stint there, there is no fresh contract on the table for the player to sign yet as reported by The Star. It means that when his current deal runs out in the summer, he would be let go on a free transfer.

While he would be an astute addition for any number of EFL clubs if he was allowed to leave due to his level of experience, the player himself has made his feelings clear about his preferred choice on where he would want to be come the end of the season – and that’s at his current team.

Having been with them since 2014, it’s no surprise that he is eager to stay on at Bramall Lane and the man himself has admitted that he would like to finish his career where he is.

He’s even played a part for Sheffield United this season too. With 15 appearances so far, he is certainly not sitting out on the sidelines and although his role is no longer what it once was, he clearly still has a part to play.

Despite still being included though, the 33-year-old has revealed to The Star that there is still no new deal yet to be penned at Bramall Lane. He said: “I’m giving everything for team and manager and we’ll take it from there.

“I’m sure things will start becoming more clearer in the next few weeks.

“I’m hoping to stay here but I’ve not been offered anything yet. That’s just how football clubs work.”

It’s not clear yet whether fresh terms will be offered and he might even be sold on this month. For now though, Basham is clearly hopeful of a new contract being signed with the Blades.

The Verdict

Chris Basham may be getting on in his career but he has already proven this year that he can still do a job in the Championship.

Whilst there may be more attractive options and the Blades may prefer to bring in younger players who can develop themselves and eventually be sold on for a profit, the level of experience Basham has cannot be understated. His 300-odd games at Bramall Lane show he is more than capable of doing a solid job regularly and he has done it again this campaign.

To sell him on may be a bad move, especially now when he is showing no signs of slowing down. If he was not featuring much or looked a shadow of his former self, then you would be more inclined to flog him on or let him leave for nothing.

Basham though has been far from that. He has instead continued to flourish when given the chance and has still played regularly for the club – meaning he is a valuable squad option, that they should at least keep for now.