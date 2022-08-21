Chris Basham issues message after Sheffield United return

It was a good day for Sheffield United defender Chris Basham yesterday.

Making his first appearance of the season after returning from a hamstring injury, the 34-year-old made a 14 minute cameo from the bench in the Blades’ 3-0 win over Blackburn Rovers yesterday.

Oliver Norwood gave the Blades the lead scoring from a free kick roughly 25 yards from goal in the first half before Iliman Ndiaye came off the bench to score a brace and seal all three points.

Posting on social media after the match, Basham issued the following message.

“Some performance from the lads today, special reception coming on today ❤️ 🚂 good to be back.” the 34-year-old wrote on Instagram.

Sheffield United have had a strong start to the season despite Basham’s absence and his return should give them a further boost.

The 34-year-old was a key player for the Blades last term, making 28 Championship appearances in the regular season, and a further two in the play-offs.

The Verdict

With the arrivals of Ciaran Clark and Anel Ahmedhodzic it has been easy to forget about Chris Basham.

However, the 34-year-old has been a key player for the club in recent seasons and can once again be so this campaign.

As such, his return is a big boost for the Blades, and now having further depth in the position, Paul Heckingbottom can manage the 24-year-old’s minutes if need be.

A popular member of the Blades squad, as demonstrated by some of the comments on his post, Basham will be hoping to get himself fit enough to be in contention for a start in the near future.