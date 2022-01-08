Chris Basham explains difficulties at Sheffield United after recent fixture alterations

Sheffield United’s recent good form has been halted due to having four matches postponed with coronavirus cases stacking up in both their own and the opposition’s squads.

The Blades have won their last four on the bounce but with how tight it is in the play-off chasing pack they are going to have to build on that run to have a chance of finishing in the top six. Chris Basham has been re-introduced as a regular starter in the last couple of months and has helped the side transition successfully back into a three at the back formation.

The 33-year-old explained the club’s frustrations at the postponements when he spoke to The Athletic.

Basham said: “We know lads at a lot of football clubs and there have been a few messages flying about saying ‘You’ve bottled it’, or, ‘You don’t want to play us. That’s just the way it is. We want to know how many cases they have got (in getting games postponed).

“Obviously, if they can’t field a team, it is only right the game gets cancelled. That is how it has to be. But when you prepare for a game and it gets cancelled, it is hard.”

The expectations were high at the start of the season at Bramall Lane, and given the way they have started under Paul Heckingbottom they will hope things remain that way heading into the second half of the campaign.

Basham is a crucial senior head in the dressing room to keep the squad calm but believing that they can ruffle some feathers towards the top six.

The Verdict

The new wave of cases has really disrupted the flow of Sheffield United’s season.

They are going to have to start from scratch under Heckingbottom, who will at least have had more time to embed his ideas into the squad on the training ground.

The Blades are back in action on Sunday when they visit Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup third round. Heckingbottom will certainly be more focused on the league, but the trip to Molineux will provide a good opportunity for some of the fringe players to stake a claim to increase their involvement in the first team picture.

It will be interesting to see if the Blades can slot straight back into the swing of things or if they need some time to re-adjust before kicking on in the coming months.