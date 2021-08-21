Chris Basham and Jayden Bogle send message to Aaron Ramsdale following confirmed Arsenal move

Sheffield United defenders Chris Basham and Jayden Bogle have issued a response to Aaron Ramsdale’s message on his personal Instagram account following his confirmed move to Arsenal.

It had been widely reported throughout the summer transfer window that Arsenal were keen to agree a deal with Sheffield United to take Ramsdale back to the Premier League.

However, despite the speculation surrounding his potential future, Slavisa Jokanovic opted to start Ramsdale in the Blades’ opening two Championship matches with him managing to record a clean sheet during their goalless draw at Swansea City.

Arsenal though were finally able to agree a deal with Sheffield United for Ramsdale that is thought to be worth an initial £24 million with a further £6 million potentially to come in add-ons.

The keeper’s switch to the Emirates Stadium was confirmed on Friday. Sheffield United will now be needing to try and bring in a replacement in the transfer window.

Following the confirmation of his switch to Arsenal, Ramsdale took to his personal Instagram account to issue a message expressing his delight at the transfer.

Both Basham and Bogle were amongst the host of players to respond to his post on Instagram and the pair were keen to wish the keeper good luck for his move to Arsenal.

The verdict

Sheffield United will likely be somewhat relieved to have finally sorted out the long-term future of Ramsdale and it was a situation that was starting to drag on for them at the start of the campaign.

The Blades are going to miss Ramsdale’s presence between the sticks and it was fully on show in their defeat at West Brom that they are going to miss him and that a quality replacement needs to be identified and signed.

Basham and Bogle’s comments would suggest that Ramsdale was a key part of the Blades’ dressing room and they were quick to wish him well with a move that is going to be a huge step for his career.

Ramsdale has the potential to be able to challenge Bernd Leno for his place as Arsenal’s number one goalkeeper, but he might have to settle for a place on the bench initially.

Sheffield United have been able to make a large profit on the goalkeeper and therefore they can consider it to be good business really as long as they bring in a replacement.