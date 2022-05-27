Chris Bart-Williams sends message to Nottingham Forest team ahead of Huddersfield play-off final

Former Nottingham Forest player Chris Bart-Williams has urged the Reds’ players to create their own history at the club with a win in the Championship play-off final on Sunday.

The Reds take on Huddersfield Town at Wembley with promotion and Premier League football at stake.

A win versus the Terriers would see Forest return to the top-flight for the first time since 1998/99 – when Bart-Williams was still at the club.

Speaking in a video posted by Nottingham Forest content creator Dore on Tour, Bart-Williams had the following to say.

“A message to the Forest club – players, fans, everybody connected with the organisation.” Bart-Williams said, via Mr Dore on Twitter.

“Wish you the best of luck for Sunday.

“I’m gonna be watching, cheering you guys on, praying you get to the Premier League.

“Create your own history.

“The very best of luck guys, and to the fans, hopefully see you soon.”

Bart-Williams joined Nottingham Forest in 1995 when the side were a Premier League club.

The now 47-year-old spent seven seasons at the City Ground, racking up close to 250 appearances for the Reds.

The Verdict

A lovely message to the current Nottingham Forest squad and their fans ahead of the play-off final here.

Bart-Williams is absolutely correct to urge the Reds current players to make their own history at the club.

Despite Forest’s great past, being a part of the side that returned to the Premier League having been deprived of top-flight football for so long will undoubtedly live long in the memory of Forest fans everywhere.

It should be a fantastic occasion at Wembley early on Sunday evening, and let’s hope that the 90 minutes of football live up to the occasion.