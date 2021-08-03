Chong in: On paper, is this Birmingham City’s best XI that Lee Bowyer can field right now?

After struggling in the Championship for numerous years now, Birmingham City will want to make a fast start to this season under Lee Bowyer.

But in just five days, the Blues travel to Bramall Lane to face Slavisa Jokanovic’s Sheffield United, who will be one of the favourites for promotion come the end of the campaign.

Even though the Blades are yet to make any signings, they have managed to keep the core of their team together with wanted duo Aaron Ramsdale and Sander Berge remaining in South Yorkshire for the time being.

With this, the Blues face a huge test on Saturday night and will need to be on top of their game if they want to take all three points from this one.

So in this gallery, we take a look at the possible best 11 Lee Bowyer could field against Sheffield United in their opening League game.