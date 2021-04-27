‘Chokers’, ‘Couldn’t write it’ – These Portsmouth fans react to dramatic ending in Accrington clash

Portsmouth dropped two crucial points that damages their bid to finish in the top six as a late John Marquis own goal saw the side draw 3-3 with Accrington Stanley.

That doesn’t tell the whole story though, with Danny Cowley’s men initially producing a remarkable comeback after trailing by two goals at half-time.

Marquis was central to the improvement after the break, scoring Pompey’s first before Ryan Williams got the equaliser. Then, the south coast side thought they’d won it when Marquis put them 3-2 up in stoppage time.

However, with one last late set-piece, Stanley threw men into the box and Craig MacGillivray was forced into a save, but he could only push it out onto Marquis’ legs and it rebounded cruelly into the net.

Whilst Pompey remain in the top six, they failed to take full advantage of Charlton drawing and it’s in the Addicks hands to claim the final spot as they are two points behind with a game in hand.

