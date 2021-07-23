‘Choice is yours’, ‘Balls in your court’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans flock to Fernando Forestieri post with one clear message

A number of Sheffield Wednesday supporters have flocked to the latest Tweet from former Owls forward Fernando Forestieri responding to Jack Hunt’s return to the club.

The Owls confirmed the return of Hunt to Hillsborough on a free transfer following his exit from Bristol City on Thursday. The addition is a major coup for Darren Moore’s side considering there was Championship interest in the right-back and is a statement of intent about their ambitions for the League One season next term.

Forestieri and Hunt were both a vital part of the Sheffield Wednesday side that managed to reach the Championship play-off final in the 2015/16 campaign and also the semi-finals the following campaign.

The pair were able to show consistent quality during that period and were amongst the best players in their positions in the English second tier.

Following the confirmation of Hunt’s arrival on Sheffield Wednesday’s official club website, Forestieri responded on his personal Twitter account indicating his delight for both the Owls and the right-back.

😍 🔥 🔥 — Fernando Forestieri (@Forestieri45) July 22, 2021

Many Sheffield Wednesday fans have all been saying the same thing to their former forward in reply and have been urging him to make a return to Hillsborough alongside his former team-mate.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Fancy a loan move FF…. get the band back together!? 😂😂 🤜🤛 — Daz (@TheDazzler43) July 22, 2021

What you upto nando? Get the band back together 🦉@Forestieri45 — Cameron Green (@CamGreen11) July 22, 2021

We all miss you Fernando at SWFC. Please come back😍 — Kevin Mills (@Kev_1168) July 22, 2021

Come home as well please — Alex Bonnington (@BonningtonAlex) July 22, 2021

Juventus or accrington fessi,the choice is yours — Biggy 🇬🇭 (@swfcBW) July 22, 2021

u next nando — Tommy Clarke 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦉 (@TommyCl04399721) July 22, 2021

Come back — Nathan Whaley (@nathswfc1215) July 22, 2021

Fernando next on a free 😅🙌 — Swfc Debates (@DebatesSwfc) July 22, 2021

Balls in your court now Nando 😉 — CASEY J (@PongoSanchez) July 22, 2021