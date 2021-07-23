Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

‘Choice is yours’, ‘Balls in your court’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans flock to Fernando Forestieri post with one clear message

Published

2 mins ago

on

A number of Sheffield Wednesday supporters have flocked to the latest Tweet from former Owls forward Fernando Forestieri responding to Jack Hunt’s return to the club.

The Owls confirmed the return of Hunt to Hillsborough on a free transfer following his exit from Bristol City on Thursday. The addition is a major coup for Darren Moore’s side considering there was Championship interest in the right-back and is a statement of intent about their ambitions for the League One season next term.

Forestieri and Hunt were both a vital part of the Sheffield Wednesday side that managed to reach the Championship play-off final in the 2015/16 campaign and also the semi-finals the following campaign.

The pair were able to show consistent quality during that period and were amongst the best players in their positions in the English second tier.

Following the confirmation of Hunt’s arrival on Sheffield Wednesday’s official club website, Forestieri responded on his personal Twitter account indicating his delight for both the Owls and the right-back.

Many Sheffield Wednesday fans have all been saying the same thing to their former forward in reply and have been urging him to make a return to Hillsborough alongside his former team-mate.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…


