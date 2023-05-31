Sheffield Wednesday’s Josh Windass suggested Barnsley boss Michael Duff had written the Owls off after claiming he left their play-off semi-final early thinking the side had lost.

What has happened with Windass and Duff?

Wednesday secured a return to the Championship thanks to a dramatic win over ten-man Barnsley, which came thanks to a Windass header in the 123rd minute.

That came after Darren Moore’s men made Football League history by coming from 4-0 down in the first-leg of their semi-final against Peterborough to book their place against the Tykes at Wembley.

And, speaking after the victory at the national stadium, Windass twice referenced that he had been told Duff left Hillsborough early that night, thinking Barnsley were going to be playing the Posh, with Wednesday only levelling the tie deep into stoppage time.

The forward seemed to think it was disrespectful from the Barnsley boss, as he stated he shouldn't be writing off a side that ‘finished ten points above you’ in the league, which Wednesday had done.

Yet, it’s fair to say the reaction to Windass wasn’t positive, with many fans feeling he should be enjoying his own success instead of taking aim at Duff...