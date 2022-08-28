Chile international emerges on Blackburn Rovers’ transfer radar

Blackburn Rovers are monitoring the progress of Chile international Bastian Yanez, a report from The Lancashire Telegraph has revealed.

The Ewood Park club do of course, already have one Chilean international on their books in the form of Ben Brereton-Diaz, whose future has been the subject of much speculation recently.

Now however, it seems that the club are also considering other South American options, as they look to boost their attacking firepower.

According to this latest update, Rovers are keeping tabs on Yanez, who is currently under contract with Chilean side Union Espanola until next year.

It is thought that the 21-year-old would cost somewhere in the region of €2million, but would struggle to get a work permit at this moment in time, due to the fact he has only made two appearances at senior international level for Chile.

To date, Yanez has made 86 appearances in all competitions for Union Espanola, scoring six goals and providing 11 assists in that time.

The Verdict

This does seem like an interesting one to consider from a Blackburn perspective.

The link is perhaps not surprising given the success they have had with Brereton-Diaz, and the need for firepower there is at Ewood Park.

However, the fact that Yanez’ record is not the most prolific, and that he would have a big challenge in adapting to a new environment, not to mention that he may struggle to even get a work permit, means the club may need to be focusing on other options right now.

Even so, there could certainly be potential there with Yanez, meaning this may be one to keep an eye on going forward.