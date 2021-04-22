Chey Dunkley shares social media update as Sheffield Wednesday man steps up return from injury

Sheffield Wednesday’s Chey Dunkley has shared an image of himself alongside Massimo Luongo as the duo look to return for the Owls run-in.

The centre-back joined the Yorkshire outfit ahead of the current season and his arrival was greeted with positivity as Dunkley had been hugely influential for Wigan over the years.

But, his time at Hillsborough has been frustrating. After signing with an injury, Dunkley has been restricted to just 11 appearances this season, and he is currently out with a hamstring issue.

However, he could be returning soon, with Dunkley taking to Instagram to show his progress to the support.

“My Aussie Pal 🇦🇺 (The General) always pushing me on.”

Whether the 29-year-old will return to the XI in time to make an impact this season remains to be seen, as Darren Moore’s side prepare for what is a crucial three games.

Wednesday are currently four points from safety, but they have to play relegation rivals Derby County on the final day, which could be a massive game for both clubs.

The verdict

Dunkley has been so unfortunate with injuries this season because he is a capable defender at this level and he would undoubtedly have made a big difference to the Wednesday team.

But, setbacks happen in football and the former Oxford man is now close to coming back.

You can’t imagine that he will be in from the off for the upcoming games considering he has been out for months but Moore will be delighted to see the defender is closer to coming back.

