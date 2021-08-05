Chey Dunkley sends message to Marvin Johnson after signing for Sheffield Wednesday

It has been a busy day of transfer action at Hillsborough today as Sheffield Wednesday have bolstered their squad even further ahead of their League One opener against Charlton Athletic this weekend.

Ever since the Owls’ transfer embargo was lifted by the EFL, Darren Moore has been working extremely hard to get players in through the door and what he’s managed to assemble is an extremely strong side on paper for the third tier of English football.

The likes of Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Jack Hunt and Lewis Wing have arrived in recent weeks and two players with a mass amount of Championship experience have signed up today.

Lee Gregory is the man to arrive as Wednesday’s new leading striker and also coming in is versatile left-sided player Marvin Johnson.

Johnson was a regular for Middlesbrough last season at left-wing-back but will more-than likely be pushed further forward to his natural position of a winger.

One Owls player who is delighted to see Johnson arrive at Hillsborough is centre-back Chey Dunkley, who made a humorous comment on Twitter pointing out that Wednesday is now the fourth club that the two players will be team-mates.

Right hand man… follows me everywhere… it’s getting bait now… hednesford, Kidderminster, Oxford… 🙃…. welcome mate ⚽️✅🙏🏾 https://t.co/62VhwOUSJo — Dunks (@Dunks_92) August 5, 2021

The duo have gone from non-league with Hednesford Town and Kidderminster Harriers before linking up again at Oxford United – now they will be gunning for promotion together at Wednesday.

The Verdict

Both Dunkley and Johnson will no doubt have a huge part to play under Moore this season at the Owls.

Johnson has a lot of experience in the Championship and if Moore decides he wants to use a 3-5-2 at any point this season, he now has someone who is capable of playing at left-wing-back and flying up and down that particular flank.

Dunkley meanwhile had an injury-hit 2020-21 campaign but League One is a division he knows very well, having scored seven times for Wigan there in the 2017-18 campaign.

If he can be a threat in the opposition area once again then Wednesday may have goals coming from all over the pitch this coming season, which is a very exciting prospect indeed.