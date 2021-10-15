Chey Dunkley makes admission about his Sheffield Wednesday future ahead of Wimbledon clash

Sheffield Wednesday defender Chey Dunkley has admitted that whilst he hasn’t held any talks with the club over a new contract, he is willing to extend his stay at Hillsborough.

The 29-year-old’s current deal with the Owls is set to expire next summer.

Following the club’s relegation from the Championship, Dunkley has featured on seven occasions in League One for Wednesday as they have experienced a mixed start to the 2021/22 campaign.

The Owls have struggled for consistency in recent months after winning three of their opening four league fixtures.

After recently dropping points in their clashes with Shrewsbury Town, Ipswich Town and Oxford United, Darren Moore’s side secured a much-needed victory over Bolton Wanderers last weekend.

Introduced as a substitute in the second-half of this particular fixture, Dunkley could potentially be in line to start for the club in their clash with AFC Wimbledon tomorrow due to the fact that Sam Hutchinson is set to miss the game due to injury.

Currently ninth in League One, Wednesday could potentially leapfrog the likes of Bolton and Oxford in the standings if they beat the Dons at The Cherry Red Records Stadium.

Ahead of this particular clash, Dunkley has made an admission about his future at Wednesday.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, the defender said: “As it stands, there have not been [contract] talks.

“It does not bother me.

“Would I like to stay at this club?

“Of course, I would.

“Am I going to be definitely here?

“I cannot tell you that.

“I have not spoken to the gaffer or people higher.

“There is more to it, in terms of playing football and what deals are proposed, that is common sense.

“Would I want to represent this club moving forward, of course.

“Whether it happens, that’s out of my hands at the moment because nobody has come to me or my agent.

“It is what it is.”

The Verdict

Whilst there is still plenty of time left for Wednesday and Dunkley to negotiate a new contract, any potential deal may depend on whether the defender is able to deliver the goods on a consistent basis in League One.

During the seven games that he has played at this level for the Owls, the defender has managed to show some real signs of promise as he is currently averaging a relatively impressive WhoScored match rating of 6.90.

Particularly impressive in Wednesday’s victory over Rotherham United in August, Dunkley helped his side keep a clean-sheet in this fixture by winning 10 aerial duels and making four tackles.

Providing that he is able to replicate this display on Saturday, the defender could play a key role for his side as they look to seal all three points in their meeting with Wimbledon.