Former Sheffield Wednesday centre-back Chey Dunkley has urged his former side's supporters to get behind the Owls during their play-off semi-final second leg clash at Hillsborough, taking to Twitter.

These comments come following Wednesday's 4-0 defeat against Peterborough United yesterday evening, a humiliating result for the South Yorkshire outfit who are facing the real possibility of playing League One football again next season despite getting 96 points on the board during the season.

What happened last night?

Peterborough made a great start with Jack Taylor's strike finding its way past Cameron Dawson in the 20th minute - and Joe Ward's deflected shot doubled their lead just over a quarter of an hour later.

Going into the break, the Owls would have been hopeful of getting back into the tie at the Weston Homes Stadium but it was the hosts who scored more, with Kwame Poku and Jonson Clarke Harris' headers making it 4-0.

This has given Wednesday a huge mountain to climb in their quest to get back into the tie - and will need a miracle at Hillsborough on Thursday if they want to book their place at Wembley.

What did Chey Dunkley say?

Dunkley missed out on the play-off final with Wednesday following their painful defeat in the semis against Sunderland last year - and will be keen not to see a repeat of that - even though he's no longer at the club.

Posting a message to the Owls' fanbase after yesterday's first leg, he tweeted: "I know it’s hard but honestly fans need to really get behind them at home - at Hillsborough anything is possible - real talk."

The role of Sheffield Wednesday's supporters

You could hear the discontent in the away end last night and you can understand why.

A team of their calibre should not be in the third tier and they shouldn't be in this position in the first place considering they were firm automatic promotion favourites at one point.

Both Darren Moore and the players should be willing to face tough consequences if they fail to turn things around in the second leg - because the supporters have played their part and the owner has backed the manager.

Dejphon Chansiri deserves criticism for their relegation back in 2021, but he has fully backed Moore and hasn't been rewarded for that so far.

In terms of what the Owls supporters' role is, they just need to do everything they can to push Wednesday to an emphatic win next week.

Anything less from the players won't be enough because they will need to score at least four goals to give themselves a chance of getting through.