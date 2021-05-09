Chey Dunkley issues defiant Sheffield Wednesday message following club’s relegation into League One

Sheffield Wednesday’s relegation into League One was confirmed on the final day of the Championship season, as they drew 3-3 with Derby County at Pride Park.

The Owls took the lead twice on Saturday afternoon, but Wayne Rooney’s side did enough to take a point, and confirm their own Championship status for another season.

Sheffield Wednesday defender Chey Dunkley gave away a spot-kick in the draw with the Rams, which proved costly as Darren Moore’s side missed out on the chance to survive in the second-tier this term.

Dunkley took to Twitter to apologise for giving away a penalty on the day, and insisted that he and his team will ‘come back stronger’, which will be pleasing to hear for the Sheffield Wednesday supporters, who will be eager to see their side win promotion back into the Championship at the first time of asking.

“It’s been a tough season with adversity. I can only apologise for giving a PK (penalty kick) away which I know words isn’t good enough.

“I won’t hide from criticism. I see the support & I see the threats too, nevertheless, the team have to come back stronger. We’ll give it our best next season.”

Dunkley is contracted with Sheffield Wednesday until the summer of 2022, and it’ll be interesting to see what the future holds for the former Wigan Athletic defender heading into next year’s campaign.

The Verdict:

They simply have to come back stronger.

It’s been a frustrating season for Sheffield Wednesday, and even without their points deduction, the Owls haven’t been anywhere near good enough in this year’s campaign.

It’s vital that they clear out the so-called ‘deadwood’ in the summer, as if they can do that, then I really wouldn’t be surprised if they were to win promotion back into the Championship at the first time of asking.

Dunkley will be eager to play his part for the Owls next season, with one year remaining on his current deal at Hillsborough with Sheffield Wednesday.