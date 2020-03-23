Chey Dunkley delivers four-word statement on his road to Wigan Athletic recovery

Wigan Athletic have revealed that star centre-back Chey Dunkley is on the road to recovery following his horrific double-leg break against Reading last month, already managing to hit the gym.

The Latics have been in a tremendous run of form in the Championship in recent weeks, to see them climb out of the relegation zone and move two points clear of the drop with just nine games left to play.

One of the key players in their fight for survival this season has been centre-back Chey Dunkley, who’s impact has been made known at both ends of the pitch, with six goals to his name this season.

The defender’s absence stemmed from an injury coming in the stunning 3-0 over Reading, where he was taken to hospital with a double-leg break.

While he’s been on the sidelines, the Latics have managed to pick up a massive four points against then-leaders West Brom and fellow strugglers Luton Town.

Wigan’s Twitter account shared a video of the defender already working hard in the gym to recover from this injury to help the side to stay in the Championship for the 2020/21 season, to which Dunkley shared his brief comment on how he has approached the process:

The recent EFL postponement has given Dunkley even more time to recover from this injury.

Can you name these former Wigan defenders?

1 of 15 Who is this former Wigan defender? Joe Holt Erik Hagen Ryan Taylor Erik Edman

The verdict

This is a pretty astonishing recovery period from Dunkley to already be in the gym working hard, less than a month after the injury.

Not many players would be playing in the same season after such an injury but it’s a testament to his hard work to try to make himself available.

The lengthy break from action gives him every chance to return for the last nine games of the season.

It would be a massive boost for the Latics to see him back in the lineup for the run-in and it looks likely that we could see him again this season.