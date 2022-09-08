Chey Dunkley backs Daniel Udoh’s mentality to come back from ACL injury

Shrewsbury Town forward Daniel Udoh suffered a long-term ACL injury in a 1-1 draw with Bristol Rovers.

Daniel Udoh was a crucial part of Shrewsbury’s side last season scoring 13 goals as well as registering 4 assists, though this season hasn’t gone to plan for the Nigerian striker.

Udoh had already missed Shrewsbury’s opening fixture and would play just five games before picking up the injury against Rovers, though centre-back Chey Dunkley thinks the striker has the mentality to pull through.

As quoted by the Shropshire Star, Dunkley would comment on Udoh’s injury saying: “If anybody can get through that type of injury it’s Dan, because he works so hard, he will do everything asked of him, that is his character”.

“He is a fan favourite as well, so I’m sure he got a lot of messages wishing him the best recovery possible, I know he will come back stronger. It’s minor setbacks and major comebacks for Dan, and I know we will get a real strong Dan Udoh when he comes back.”

Dunkley would comment on the squad’s support for Udoh saying: “Everybody was gutted for him when we were told, what we have got here feels like a true family, so when one of our own gets hurt it really does hit us”.

“I was just happy we managed to get a result at Forest Green because it was important for the group to have some good news off the back of Dan’s injury”.

The Verdict

Udoh will be a really big loss for the Shrewsbury fans and squad, getting 17-goal contributions in a league season will always have you seen as a key player and to lose that so early on is not good for the side.

Getting winners against the likes of Charlton and Lincoln, Udoh’s goals will be missed, and it’s not hard to see why he’s a fan favourite as Dunkley points out. It will likely be a barring injury on Dan both mentally and physically so having a good mentality will be key for the striker during his time-out.

Other players in the dressing room will need to make up the difference in Udoh’s absence though if the team cohesion is as good as Dunkley claims that should be achievable. Dunkley speaks brilliantly on the squad and it’s good to see, though they will need to move forward without Udoh in the meantime, and hope he comes back a stronger player once he returns.