In-form Chesterfield will host seventh tier Horsham in round one of this year’s FA Cup as the Spireites look to create more magic in the world’s most prestigious domestic cup competition.

The Hornets currently sit eighth in the Isthmian Premier Division, but are just seven points behind leaders Dover with two games in hand and have had to come through four qualifying rounds to set up what is set to be a lucrative away tie for the club.

The Sussex outfit are no strangers to a run in the competition, as they embarked on an adventure to the second-round last year, forcing League One Barnsley to a replay following a 3-3 draw at Oakwell, where they would progress because Barnsley had fielded an ineligible player.

The Spireites are currently on an eight-game unbeaten run, which leaves them in sixth, and Paul Cook's men put in a five-star performance away at Morecambe in a 5-2 win last time out, with James Berry once again stealing the show with a goal and an assist off the bench.

Straight through to the first round for the first time in six years, Cook’s side will be looking to avoid a potential cup upset, having caused a number of their own as a National League club in recent years.

Cook welcomed his former side Portsmouth to the SMH Group in last year’s first round, who at the time were unbeaten in League One, and the Spireites shocked John Mousinho’s men with a 1-0 win, with a goal courtesy of ex-Pompey man Tom Naylor.

Town also overcame EFL opposition at this stage in 2022, as they defeated Northampton Town, and their 3-1 win over Southend United in 2021 would eventually lead to the Spireites facing Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

While it may sound cliché and unrealistic to say ‘the road to the final starts here’ for Chesterfield, well, it wasn’t that unrealistic back in the 1996/97 season.

The year Chesterfield etched themselves into FA Cup folklore

The year was 1996: Oasis had played their infamous Knebworth gigs, England had been knocked out at the semi-final stages of Euro ’96 on penalties, Britpop was at the centre of British culture, and third tier Chesterfield were about to embark on one of the most infamous FA Cup runs of all time.

John Duncan’s team, which included the likes of current Everton manager Sean Dyche, then wonderkid Kevin Davies and cult heroes such as Andy ‘Bruno’ Morris and Jamie Hewitt secured home wins against eventual Division Two winners Bury in round one, Scarborough in the second round and Bristol City in round three.

The fixture difficulty would ramp up for the Spireites in round four, when they met runaway Division One (second tier) leaders Bolton Wanderers away from home, and it was this game where 19-year-old Davies would announce himself to the world.

It took just seven minutes for the teenager to show his class as Davies expertly brought down a long ball over the top and calmly rounded Gavin Ward before slotting the ball into an empty net to open the scoring.

Just after half-time and with the game tied at 1-1, Davies pounced on a mistake by the Bolton defence, raced through on goal and showed once again showed composure beyond his years as he slotted the ball past Ward. Despite being just 19, he took the goals like an experienced pro.

The pacey forward was set through on goal once again with 15 minutes left on the clock and even after a few bobbles on the Burnden Park turf halted the young striker’s progress, Davies emphatically smashed the ball past Ward to complete his hat-trick to knock out his future club, despite a late consolation goal.

Their biggest upset came in the round of 16, as Premier League outfit Nottingham Forest became the Spireites’ next scalp. A Thomas Curtis penalty was enough to send Duncan’s men into the last eight.

Town couldn’t have believed their luck when they drew fellow Division Two side Wrexham at Saltergate in the quarters and the tie was a cagey, scrappy affair decided by the odd goal. Morris hooked a hopeful ball over the Wrexham defence and a mix-up between defender and goalkeeper allowed Chris Beaumont to loft the ball into an empty net.

This was not a dream; Chesterfield were FA Cup semi-finalists.

Chesterfield FC 1996/97 FA Cup route to semi-final Round Location Opponents Score Chesterfield scorers One Saltergate Bury 1-0 Mark Williams Two Saltergate Scarborough 2-0 Kevin Davies, Anthony Lormor Three Saltergate Bristol City 2-0 Jonathan Howard x2 Four Burnden Park Bolton Wanderers 2-3 Davies x3 Five Saltergate Nottingham Forest 1-0 Thomas Curtis Six Saltergate Wrexham 1-0 Christopher Beaumont

A crunch match was set up at Old Trafford against Middlesbrough, whose squad included international stars such as Fabrizio Ravanelli and Juninho, and what followed was one of the most talked about clashes in the FA Cup’s long history.

Boro were reduced to 10 men when Vladimir Kinder was shown a second yellow card after pulling on Davies’ shirt as the teams went into the break at 0-0, but with Chesterfield smelling blood.

On 54 minutes, the Spireites were in dreamland when the unthinkable happened and they took the lead. A sliding effort from Davies was palmed into the path of Morris, who had the simplest of finishes from a yard out.

All 100,000 Chesterfield natives would've scored the chance from a yard out, but he didn’t care, he became a Chesterfield legend.

As if his goal wasn’t enough, Morris was taken down inside the penalty area by goalkeeper Ben Roberts just six minutes later, and the Spireites had the chance to double their lead. Step up, the skipper.

Centre-back Dyche stepped up, and in typical Dyche fashion, there was no flamboyance about the effort, as he smashed the ball straight down the middle in what must go down as one of the most ‘no-nonsense’ spot kicks of all time.

But just four minutes later, the deficit was halved by former Juventus and Italy star Ravanelli, game on at Old Trafford.

Then came one of the most controversial calls in FA Cup history, a decision that would change Chesterfield’s history, the goal that never was.

Howard let fly with an effort from six yards out which smashed the underside of the crossbar. All replays showed the ball had crossed the line. The assistant referee looked to have flagged for the goal, but referee David Elleray waved play on. What could have been...

Another contentious decision went the way of Middlesbrough when they were awarded a penalty, and they had another slice of luck when Craig Hignett's spot-kick squirmed under Billy Mercer in the Chesterfield goal to level the scoring.

The extraordinary clash went to extra time and the Premier League side drew first blood when the ball cannoned off the crossbar and fell kindly to Gianluca Festa. The 10 men had clawed their way back, and it looked as though they had one foot in the final, but the game took one last twist in the dying embers.

Chesterfield-born Jamie Hewitt made a darting run into the penalty area and made contact with a header, which felt like it was in the air for eternity, but when it came down and looped over the goalkeeper to make it 3-3, Hewitt became an instant icon in Derbyshire.

This ended the most dramatic semi-final in FA Cup history, and while the Spireites were beaten 3-0 in the replay at Hillsborough, Town will always look back at Elleray’s refereeing blunder not to give Howard’s goal as one of football's biggest ever ‘what ifs?’

The Spireites have had more magical FA Cup moments in recent years.

While the heroics of 1997 will live on in the memory of Chesterfield fans for many years, the Spireites have seen success in this competition as of late.

In 2022, while still in the National League, Town were drawn away to then European Champions Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, as over 6,000 Spireites made the trip to London and even saw their side score a goal courtesy of Akwasi Asante.

A year later, Chesterfield drew Championship outfit West Bromwich Albion in round three and were seconds away from knocking them out.

In another classic, a second minute goal from Brandon Thomas-Asante was cancelled out by a Tyrone Williams close-range effort just five minutes later.

The Spireites would find themselves behind through Karlan Grant, but Cook’s fearless side got on the front foot and took the game to the Championship side, with Armando Dobra striking twice before half-time to turn the tie on its head.

In an end-to-end encounter, Town looked like they’d done enough for the win, but a glancing header from Thomas-Asante in the 93rd minute forced a replay, where the Baggies showed their class in a 4-0 win.

The National League winners faced off against Championship opponents again last season, facing Watford at Vicarage Road, and they once again played their part in a thrilling cup tie.

Cook’s men would find themselves in the lead when Joe Quigley met Ryheem Sheckleford’s cross, but the Hornets were level in the second half through Mileta Rajovic before a 95th minute winner from Tom Dele-Bashiru ended their hopes of another cup upset.

Chesterfield and FA Cup drama seem to go hand in hand, with the Spireites coming out on the wrong side of history all too many times. With the Horsham clash on the horizon, supporters can once again dream of a historic cup run, knowing if they make it to the semi-finals, they’ll have goal-line technology at their disposal this time round.