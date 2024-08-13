Highlights Chesterfield's leaky defence has been revamped with new signings to address past weaknesses, improving their chances in League Two.

Chesterfield’s return to the Football League on Friday night was a pinch-yourself moment for many Spireite fans after spending the past six years stuck in the National League.

As most curtain raisers are, it was an occasion filled with drama, excitement and intrigue, with Paul Cook’s side picking up a point in a 1-1 draw against Swindon Town on their League Two return.

Three of Chesterfield’s brightest sparks on the opening night were in the back four, where debutants Lewis Gordon, Chey Dunkley and Devan Tanton, who picked up Man of the Match, all impressed.

Chesterfield’s leaky defence was a weak link in a historic National League title winning campaign, with 12 teams conceding fewer goals than Chesterfield’s 65 last season; hardly a great return for the runaway champions.

Paul Cook recognised this problem and, in an attempt to fix it, has brought in four defenders in an overhaul to the back four, which may leave right-back Ryheem Sheckleford struggling for pitch time.

The signings of Devan Tanton on a season-long loan from Fulham and Vontae Daley-Campbell on a free transfer leaves Sheckleford as third choice right-back, and he’s also going to have to shake off injury issues too.

The 27-year-old faced a stop-start 2023/24 season in Derbyshire, making 17 league appearances, but failed to provide a goal or an assist in the league in a system which often sees full-backs double up as wingers, allowing wide players to drift inside.

Chesterfield matches played at right back 2023/24 season - via Transfermarkt Player Name Appearances Assists Ryheem Sheckleford 19 1 Jeff King 19 2 Liam Mandeville 13 5 Tyrone Williams 1 0

The former Maidenhead man has been plagued with injuries during his two years in Derbyshire, and is currently on the sidelines after he picked up a hamstring injury in a pre-season game against Sheffield United, which is expected to keep him out for a few months.

A Colombia call-up for Devan Tanton could provide a chance for Sheckleford

Devan Tanton was placed into the starting XI on the opening day after signing a season-long loan from Fulham earlier in the week and impressed the SMH Group with his direct, attacking play from right-back, as he earned the Man of the Match award.

The current right-back spot looks his to lose at the start of the season, but a potential call-up to international duty with Colombia could provide an opportunity for fellow new signing Daley-Campbell and Sheckleford to battle for the spot.

Tanton has one senior cap for Los Cafeteros, coming in a friendly against Venezuela in December 2023, and the 21-year-old featured for their U23s in Olympic qualifying earlier this year.

While the Colombian U23 don’t currently have any fixtures scheduled, a good run of form for Tanton, being exposed to first-team football for the first time, could see him called up to the senior squad once again, opening a door at Chesterfield.

Ryheem Sheckleford’s tricky Chesterfield contract situation

With two right-backs seemingly ahead of him in the pecking order, and Swiss-army knife Liam Mandeville covering in defence at times last season, game time could be scarce for the 27-year-old.

The National League winner penned a new two-year deal in January after a good run of form in the first team, meaning the full-back’s contract doesn’t run out until the summer of 2026.

When fully fit, there are no doubts of Sheckleford’s quality, as he was Chesterfield’s first choice right-back at times last season, even picking up an assist to put the Spireites 1-0 away at Watford in the FA Cup.

When Sheckleford returns from injury, there will be no straightforward way back into the first team picture, with matches in the EFL Trophy taking place before Sheckleford's return to the squad, a competition which has often given squad players a chance to impress.

Paul Cook has been ruthless in his transfer business as he looks to improve his squad, with the release of fans' favourite Jeff King in the summer after making 95 league appearances for the Spireites, coming as a surprise to many.

With two right backs seemingly above Sheckleford in the pecking order, and no guarantee of minutes in the EFL Cup or EFL Trophy, with two years left on his current deal, the National League winner may have to look elsewhere for game time.