Since the sale of Joe Quigley to Forest Green Rovers at the start of the season, Chesterfield have come under scrutiny for not having an effective ‘Plan B’ option, with Town at times looking out of ideas in front of goal, but their new signing Aribim Pepple could cure some of Paul Cook’s problems.

The 22-year-old has had an inconsistent start to life at Chesterfield after joining on loan from Luton Town in January, after he scored seven goals and provided two assists for Southend United in the first half of the season in the National League.

The striker has scored twice in his first eight appearances in a Town shirt, both of which came against Doncaster Rovers, but Pepple’s impact has been minimal at times, with the Spireites lacking a cutting edge in the absence of injured Will Grigg.

The former Canadian Premier League talisman has shown glimpses of brilliance, with his Man of the Match display in a 5-2 win over Doncaster being the highlight, but there’s no doubt Town are missing Grigg’s scoring ability, with Chesterfield winning just two of their last 10 League Two games without him.

The 33-year-old has been pictured back in full training and is likely closing in on a return to first-team action, which could see Pepple drop out of the starting XI entirely, where he could take up the Quigley role of ‘super sub’.

Aribim Pepple’s best attributes would make him a dangerous impact sub

Since his arrival from the Hatters in January, Pepple has been Cook’s first-choice striker in the absence of Grigg, starting in six of his seven League Two appearances, but has found it difficult at times to adapt to Cook’s high-possession system in what is effectively a new-look attack.

Having seen success in the National League, Pepple’s best attributes are his work-rate, pace and power, which would make him more of a threat coming off the bench to hassle, press and bully tiring defences, rather than from the start of games, which tend to be less open.

Grigg’s clever movement and experience has allowed him to operate almost one step ahead of opposition defences at times, which gives Town an advantage against lower blocks, which they have struggled to break down all season, as he can effectively find space within the final third.

Cook’s men have looked quite predictable going forward in recent weeks, where three defeats in four have left them clinging on to their play-off dreams by a thread.

When Grigg returns, it will allow Pepple to come off the bench and utilise his pace and power later in games, where he would be able to effectively make runs in-behind and stretch defences, as well as use his aerial ability should Cook resort to a more direct approach.

Paddy Madden has struggled for fitness throughout the season and has started just once since December, and Kane Drummond has scored just one goal in the league, leaving fans to question why Quigley was let go in the summer.

Chesterfield strikers stats 2024/25 (League Two only) - via Transfermarkt Player name Appearances (starts) Goals Assists Will Grigg 20 (15) 8 2 Paddy Madden 18 (6) 3 1 Aribim Pepple 7 (6) 2 0 Kane Drummond 14 (4) 1 0

The 28-year-old fan favourite had the biggest impact coming off the bench, scoring a number of important goals on the way to lifting the National League title last season, all while winning the fans over with his impressive work rate.

It could be a role the Spireites see Pepple take up when Grigg eventually returns to the starting XI.

Joe Quigley’s zero-to-hero Chesterfield career should make fans keep their faith in Aribim Pepple

Pepple’s indifferent start under Cook mirrors that of Quigley, who joined Chesterfield in the winter of 2022 after impressing in the fifth tier, signing from Yeovil Town after scoring six goals in 16 appearances in the first half of the season.

The Irishman initially struggled in Derbyshire, failing to score in his first 14 appearances for the club, after he was tasked with filling the void left by a horrific leg break for Kabongo Tshimanga, who scored 24 goals in 27 appearances for the Spireites.

Tshimanga’s injury would derail Town’s season, with Quigley not able to replace the former Boreham Wood man’s goal output, and the Spireites would go from the top of the table at the time of his injury, to almost dropping out of the play-off picture entirely in April.

Quigley would become a scapegoat for many Town fans, but Cook kept his faith in the powerful forward going into the 2022/23 season, where he started the first 13 games of the campaign, scoring twice.

The signings of Andrew Dallas and Paul McCallum helped bolster Chesterfield’s attack in January, which led to Quigley taking up his now infamous role of ‘super sub’ and while he failed to score coming off the bench that season, hewas often brought on to see games out, being a constant nuisance to opposition defences as well as a threat in both boxes.

The Spireites completed the high-profile signing of Grigg in 2023, and Quigley would quickly become a more than capable understudy, scoring the winner in a 4-3 classic against Dorking Wanderers on the opening day, setting the tone for the rest of the season.

Quigley would continue to bail the Blues out from off the bench with crucial goals against Aldershot Town, Halifax Town, Boreham Wood, and Barnet to help leave Chesterfield eight points clear at the top of the table after just 19 games.

Cook had found the perfect balance with Grigg and Quigley.

Grigg would start matches, get into scoring positions with his clever movement and finish off chances with his clinical finishing, but he would tire in the latter stages, allowing the fresh, powerful, ‘Plan B’ option Quigley to come off the bench and give Town a different dimension to attack.

Cook's men would waltz to the National League title by 12 points, scoring 106 goals in the process, with Cook’s two strikers leading the way in the scoring charts.

Grigg would net 25 league goals in his debut season, while Quigley scored 11 goals, six of which came as a substitute, to complete his remarkable turnaround from scapegoat to club icon.

With the similarities that can be drawn between the styles of Quigley and Town’s new man Pepple, Chesterfield fans will be hoping the Luton Town man can eventually fill the ‘super sub’ role that has been missing since the ‘White Pele’s’ departure.