Chesterfield figure offers striker update amid Birmingham City and Wigan Athletic interest

Both Birmingham City and Wigan Athletic have lacked firepower in front of goal this season with the Blues scoring just four league goals so far whilst the Latics have five under their belts.

Therefore, it comes as no surprise that on the final day of the summer transfer window both clubs are looking for a striker.

As per our exclusive Football League World report, Chesterfield striker Kabongo Tshimanga is someone of interest to both parties.

The 25-year-old is a core part of the Chesterfield side having scored 25 goals in 30 appearances last season as well as winning the club’s player of the year award.

There is yet to be an official bid from either side although his current contract twist the Spireites runs until 2024 currently so any offer would have to offer the side what they value him at.

When asked about the interest in Tshimanga, first-team coach Gary Roberts told the Derbyshire Times: “There is always going to be interests, there is always going to be rumours with your better players and Kabby is a goalscorer and he has been since day dot so when the teams are struggling in the leagues above there are going to be the vultures sniffing.

“I think he is happy here, obviously he would want to play at a higher level, but I think he is happy here and hopefully we can keep him.

“Everybody wants to play at the best level they can and Kabby will be no different. I want to coach at the best level I can, you want to be in the best job you can.

“At the minute Kabby is in work so he is in the building for training today and that is it. Kabby is in for the session today so we will play it by ear.

“If we lose him, so be it, we move on, everybody will be gutted, but it is football. But, at the minute, Kabby is down to train today, he is in my group to train so we will just play it by ear.”

The Verdict:

Whilst Tshimanga has reported for training at Chesterfield this morning, it does also seem as though a move could be on the cards with Roberts suggesting the club will be playing it by ear.

There is no doubting that Birmingham and Wigan both need a striker through the door if their fortunes are going to change at the start of this season and going for someone from the National League is likely to be a cheaper option.

However, it’s still a risky move from either club with the 25-year-old having just come back from a knee injury that kept him sidelined for months and never having played regular football above National League level.

Nevertheless, at this late stage in the season, a striker is needed and both clubs will be weighing up whether it is worth the risk to make a last minute bid today.