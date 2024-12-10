With their backs against the wall, having 11 players unavailable, Chesterfield produced one of their performances of the season last weekend to ease past a struggling Tranmere Rovers 3-0, and one performance that caught the eye was that of 27-year-old Liam Mandeville.

Despite not having the technical ability of Dilan Markanday, or the leadership qualities of Tom Naylor, Mandeville continues to be one of the most important players in Chesterfield’s squad and that was proven once again on Saturday.

Chesterfield are currently in the middle of an injury crisis, and with 11 men unavailable for their home game against Tranmere Rovers, fans were scratching their heads as to who would partner Ollie Banks in midfield, with John Fleck, Jensen Metcalfe and Tom Naylor all injured, and Darren Oldaker suspended.

Mandeville would step up and play the role, and helped control the midfield alongside Banks and Armando Dobra, as the Spireites operated in a 4-3-3, and controlled large parts of their 3-0 win, with the 27-year-old picking up an assist for Ryan Colclough’s opener.

The former Morecambe man’s impressive display also earned him a spot in the EFL League Two Team of the Week alongside fellow Spireite Ryan Colclough, as Chesterfield closed the gap to the play-off spots to two points.

Despite having never played the role under Cook, Mandeville adapted to the new position with ease, as his versatility continues to be instrumental to Cook during this spell.

Cook has the luxury of playing Mandeville all over the pitch

What makes a player like Mandeville so important to a dynamic manager like Cook is his versatility, which has been shown throughout the campaign, having already played in five different positions in his 16 League Two appearances this season.

Mandeville was utilised as a number 10 in Chesterfield’s 1-0 win over Barrow in November, also playing 90 minutes in the role in defeats to Harrogate Town and MK Dons.

The natural attacking midfielder got himself on the scoresheet playing on either wing too, scoring from the left against his former club Doncaster, while netting from the right against Morecambe.

Right-back has been his most predominant position this season, playing there four times in all competitions, and he hasn’t lost a game, picking up wins against Grimsby in the EFL Trophy and Newport County in League Two, while drawing against top of the table Walsall and Notts County.

Tactically, Cook playing Mandeville at right-back allows him to get high up the pitch and act as a winger, which allows Markanday to cut inside and operate in tight spaces in and around the edge of the box, which has seen him score five goals in League Two, while Mandeville offers the width from full-back.

Mandeville’s style of play also perfectly suits Cook’s system.

Perhaps the 27-year-old’s best attribute is his energy all over the pitch, which means he’s comfortable covering large amounts of ground from right-back.

Only six players have made more appearances for Town this season than Mandeville, who missed three games early in the season with injury, proving he remains an instrumental part of Chesterfield’s squad, wherever he is played.

Mandeville is quietly reaching club legend status at Chesterfield

The Lincoln-born midfielder is Chesterfield’s longest-serving player, joining in the summer of 2019, at the start of Town’s second season in the National League, and made 31 appearances in the 'Covid season', playing either as a winger or a classic number 10.

Over the next five years, managers came and went, but under all of them Mandeville remained an integral part of the team, missing a total of just four National League games in a three-season spell between 2021/22 and 2023/24.

Liam Mandeville Chesterfield career stats (league only) - via Transfermarkt Season League Games Goals Minutes 2019/20 National League 31 4 1,818 2020/21 National League 34 2 1,572 2021/22 National League 43 2 3,113 2022/23 National League 46 9 3,924 2023/24 National League 45 8 3,396 2024/25 League Two 16 0 953 Total 215 25 14,776

In all competitions, Mandeville has played a total of 234 games for the Spireites, 30 more than Ollie Banks, who has the second most Chesterfield appearances in the squad.

The former England C international missed just one game in the Blues' National League title win last season and was one of the first names on the team-sheet at either right-wing or at right-back, as he dislodged fan’s favourite Jeff King’s seemingly nailed spot.

Mandeville led the National League for assists last season with 16, and by game week 15, the attacking midfielder was playing the best football of his career, as he had notched up five goals and nine assists just a few months into the season.

The former Doncaster man also has a great relationship with Town supporters, with fans chanting his name for over half a decade, and he was also out partying with supporters the day Chesterfield secured the National League title.

The #WheresMandy even started circulating online as Mandeville’s partying antics took him through the night, with supporters wanting to meet up for 'a few' drinks or even a picture or two with the midfielder.

After five years of hard-work and dedication, his night on the town with supporters quickly became etched into Chesterfield folklore, and with 18 months left on his current deal, he’ll be hoping he can have a few more of those in the coming years.