Nathan Lowe’s opening goal for Walsall against Chesterfield on Saturday continued a worrying trend for the Spireites, with it being another goal from an individual error, and Paul Cook’s men know all about making errors against Saturday’s opponents, Notts County.

Town didn’t do themselves any favors against top of the table Walsall when Darren Oldaker played a blind pass from central midfield straight to striker Jamile Matt, whose one-on-one effort was saved by the debuting Max Thompson, but the fall fell to Lowe for a tap-in.

Oldaker redeemed himself at the end of the first half, when he fired an effort past Tommy Simkin from an indirect free-kick following a back-pass.

Ultimately, a 2-2 draw against the league leaders will go down as a good point for Chesterfield, especially after being behind twice while not performing at their best, but it’s the fine margins and individual errors that have continually stopped Cook’s side from turning one point to three.

The Walsall error followed a mix-up between Lewis Gordon and goalkeeper Ryan Boot against Cheltenham, which gifted the Robins a goal and an undeserved point at the SMH Group, meaning in back-to-back home matches, individuals have made errors leading to goals, a bad habit which is costing the Spireites points in their play-off push.

They are also no stranger to an individual error against this Saturday’s opponents, Notts County, where the Spireites were minutes away from a historic win at Wembley until a momentary lapse of concentration cost Cook’s side promotion in 2023.

Individual errors cost Chesterfield the last time they met Notts County

Cook’s first full season in his second stint at Chesterfield in 2022/23 was full of success stories but was ultimately a ‘nearly’ season in Derbyshire.

After getting off to a lightning start, where they were undefeated in their first 10 games, the Spireites couldn’t match the record-breaking pace set by Wrexham and Notts County, as the two embarked on one of the greatest title races in National League history, with Chesterfield left behind in third.

Town ‘nearly’ provided one of the biggest shocks of the season in the FA Cup, as they were seconds away from knocking out Championship outfit West Bromwich Albion, but a stoppage-time equaliser from Brandon Thomas-Asante forced a replay, where the Championship side showed their class in a 4-0 win.

Chesterfield beat Bromley 3-2 after extra time in the play-off semi-final to set up a mouth-watering encounter with Notts County, where the Spireites would once again live up to the name ‘nearly men’.

The Spireites took an early lead through an Andrew Dallas penalty and were good value for it, controlling large portions of the match while frustrating Luke Williams’ side that had won 107 points in the league.

But in the 88th minute, a long-range free kick from John Bostock squirmed past Ross Fitzsimmons at his near post to take the game to extra time, where the Spireites would once again take the lead, through a fantastic individual goal from Armando Dobra.

With Town dreaming of a historic victory, a poor punch from Fitzsimmons left the ball at Rueben Rodriguez’s feet, and with the goalkeeper out of position, the striker’s effort bounced over Fitzsimmons and found the back of the net to force a penalty shootout.

It may be harsh to put the lottery of a shootout down to ‘individual errors’ as Oldaker and Jeff King's efforts were superbly saved by substitute Archie Mair, but given the nature of the goals conceded throughout the game, the Spireites would’ve been heartbroken to lose out in that nature.

The Spireites and Magpies lock horns in League Two once again

Chesterfield and Notts County have not locked horns in League Two since 2018, but the pair's National League encounters in recent years have rarely disappointed.

The sides met twice in the National League play-offs, first back in 2021, when Chesterfield took the lead twice at Meadow Lane, before central defender Mark Ellis netted a 90th minute winner for the hosts.

A 3-1 home win for the Spireites early into Cook’s second spell as Town boss in 2022 was the last time Town have beaten their Nottinghamshire counterparts, and the scoreline was the same in their last League Two meeting in 2018.

Stuart Maynard’s men are among a cluster of teams at the top of the table, sitting fifth on 18 points, but just one point behind leaders Walsall. This fixture continues Cook’s tricky start to the season as after Saturday’s game they will have faced six of the top eight teams in the division.

The Spireites and Magpies styles are similar, with both managers favoring high possession systems, with Notts’ 64.7% the highest in the league, while Chesterfield are not far behind with 63%.

League Two average possession stats – per Fbref Team Average % possession League Two standing Notts County 64.7 5 Chesterfield 63 12 MK Dons 61.7 14 Bradford City 53.4 9 Doncaster Rovers 53.3 4

Both Maynard and Cook have managed to turn possession into goals, with only Walsall (19) having scored more than Notts and Chesterfield’s 17. Although County’s goals have started to dry up recently, having only netted three in three games following an injury to star man Jodi Jones, who scored four and assisted three in League Two.

In Jones’ absence, County will look towards attacking midfielder Daniel Crowley for a creative spark. The former Morecambe man has three goals and three assists this season and has created the most big chances in League Two with eight.

In terms of styles and statistics, there’s almost nothing to split the two former National League rivals, and the Spireites will be looking to avoid another individual error this Saturday, which they’re no stranger to against the free-scoring Magpies.