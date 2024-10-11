Following three tricky fixtures in a week against Doncaster, Bromley and table-topping Walsall, Paul Cook has been forced into tinkering with his side as the Chesterfield squad continues to be tested at League Two level.

Town made five changes from the side that won 3-0 away at Doncaster on Tuesday night at Bromley, and another five changes for last Saturday’s home draw against Walsall, where top scorer James Berry was rested.

No team has used more players in League Two this season than Chesterfield’s 26 and Cook had to turn to his bench on Saturday, as a quadruple change on 63 minutes paid dividends, with Town coming from behind twice to maintain their unbeaten home record to start this season.

Cook has already admitted he’s still searching for his best team, but as far as who gets the nod against former National League rivals Notts County on Saturday, it would be hard to look past last weekend’s game-changers.

Cook’s super subs to get the nod against Notts County.

With five changes from last Tuesday’s draw at Bromley, Town started the Walsall game slowly, as Darren Oldaker redeemed an individual error with a strike from the edge of the box to go into the break at one a piece.

The Saddlers struck early in the second half with Nathan Lowe’s second of the afternoon, and it was the least they deserved, having most of the game’s big chances despite having just 25% possession in the opening period.

With the away side in control, Cook turned to his stacked substitute bench to try and rescue a point as Jenson Metcalfe, Ryan Colclough, James Berry and Paddy Madden were brought on in a quadruple change to liven up the attack.

It took just three minutes for the subs to make an impact, as Colclough skipped past his man and delivered a cross towards Berry at the back post, who cut it back for Dilan Markanday to score his third goal of the season.

The changes brought life into the Chesterfield performance as the Spireites looked the more likely winners in the closing stages against a strong Walsall side.

29-year-old Colclough’s performance caught the eye, not only crossing the ball for the Spireites’ equalizer, but his pace and ability to beat a man has caused a threat since he returned from a knock which kept him out of the early stages of the season.

Unlike Walsall, Saturday’s opponents, Notts County, are likely to hold large amounts of possession, having the highest possession in League Two, so an extra midfielder could be the key to controlling the clash, and that man could be Metcalfe.

The 20-year-old once again came off the bench and impressed with his tidy first touch and passing, so if Cook was to revert to a 4-1-4-1 rather than a 4-2-3-1, which he has been known to do in the past, the Everton loanee could help add control to the midfield.

While Metcalfe, Colclough and Madden have made strong claims to start against the Magpies, one man should come straight back into the 11.

James Berry continues to take League Two by storm.

After starting the season on fire, Berry had scored four goals in six starts, before being rested against Doncaster, Bromley and Walsall, but the 23-year-old, who has rumored interest from Championship clubs, continues to make an impact from the bench.

The former Macclesfield man scored the Spireites’ third goal against Doncaster as he skipped past two defenders, nutmegging one in the process before firing past Teddy Sharman-Lowe and Berry played a key part in Chesterfield’s equaliser on Saturday.

The winger created two chances in his cameo against the Saddlers and the underlying stats prove Berry’s start to the season is no flash in the pan.

Berry’s attacking stats have him scoring 0.71 xG per 90 minutes and despite playing 530 out of the available 990 minutes, his total xG of 4.2 ranks him fourth in League Two – Berry is getting chances and taking them.

Berry was nominated for League Two Player of the Month in August and, despite being substituted for the past three games, only Michael Cheek (six) has scored more than Berry’s five League Two goals.

Despite Berry’s fantastic start to the season, no forward is rotation proof in Cook’s team as he battles it out with Armando Dobra, Markanday, Colclough, Liam Mandeville and Michael Jacobs for minutes.

Chesterfield wingers League Two stats 2024/25 - per Transfermarkt Name Appearances (starts) Minutes played Goals Assists James Berry 10 (6) 530 5 1 Armando Dobra 10 (9) 784 2 0 Dilan Markanday 8 (8) 611 3 1 Liam Mandeville 7 (3) 313 0 1 Michael Jacobs 7 (2) 213 0 0 Ryan Colclough 5 (2) 199 0 0

Although Berry has been a substitute in the last three matches, Cook will surely resort to starting his top scorer and potential match-winner against Notts County this weekend.