Blackburn Rovers, Watford and Swansea City are all keeping tabs on Chesterfield forward James Berry.

According to Football Insider, the 23-year-old is attracting interest from the Championship following his bright start to the new season.

Berry is the current joint-top scorer in League Two after seven games, having bagged four from seven appearances in the fourth tier (all stats from Fbref).

Berry helped Chesterfield gain promotion from the National League in the previous campaign, scoring six from 33 appearances, and has now made a bright start to life in the fourth division.

The winger is under contract with the Spireites until the summer of 2026, giving them some leverage in any potential transfer negotiations this winter.

James Berry - Chesterfield league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals 2023-24 33 (9) 6 2024-25 7 (6) 4 As of September 25th

James Berry transfer latest

Chesterfield are reportedly preparing themselves for potential interest in Berry when the January transfer window opens at the start of next year.

The 23-year-old has earned plaudits for his performances for the club so far this season, which has attracted the attention of three Championship sides.

It’s understood that Blackburn, Swansea and Watford are all watching the player’s performances closely.

It remains to be seen what kind of fee it would take to convince Chesterfield to sell, but the opportunity to move up two more divisions in the football pyramid would surely be tempting for Berry.

He previously came through the ranks of the academy system at Liverpool, Wigan Athletic and Hull City before earning his senior debut with the Tigers.

Berry has also played for Altrincham and Macclesfield prior to his move to the SMH Group Stadium in 2023.

The forward started nine of his 33 appearances in the fifth tier, scoring six as the team won the National League title.

Chesterfield will now be hoping to establish themselves back as an EFL club for more than just one year, with the team currently 10th in the League Two table.

Blackburn, Swansea and Watford’s start to the season

Blackburn, Watford and Swansea have all made positive starts to the new Championship season, with all three currently sitting inside the top eight.

Rovers are fourth after six games, with John Eustace’s side having earned 12 points, and are still unbeaten.

Swansea are seventh, with three wins from six and 10 points to their name, while Tom Cleverley’s side are eighth and behind the Swans only on goal difference.

All three will be hoping to keep up this pace for the whole campaign, and look to fight for a play-off place at the end of the season.

Berry will need to keep up current form to earn Championship move

Berry has made a great start to life in League Two, but will need to keep up this level of performance into January to earn any move up the football pyramid.

A bright start is encouraging, but he has to show a consistency of performance at this level in order to keep earning the attention of Championship sides.

Given he has a contract until 2026, a move wouldn’t necessarily be that straightforward, and Chesterfield will surely want to get a good fee for him.

But no League Two player is going to prove too costly, so he could end up as a reasonably affordable addition for any of these three sides if he can keep up this positive start to the year.