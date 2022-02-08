Cheltenham v Sunderland: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Cheltenham and Sunderland will face off on Tuesday night, with the Black Cats determined to get back to winning ways amongst their ongoing manager hunt.

The club relieved Lee Johnson of his duties after a poor result against Bolton and they followed that defeat up with another to Doncaster at the weekend. Now, with Cheltenham on the horizon, they won’t want to make it three losses in a row.

Cheltenham themselves have struggled to pick up points recently and while they have been hard to beat and hard to break down, they haven’t been able to translate that into wins. In fact, they haven’t won in any of their last five games but four of those results were draws.

It means it could be a closely fought contest tonight – and here is everything that you need to know about it.

Latest Team News

There isn’t likely to be much change or many fitness issues for Sunderland, although a certain former England international could play more of a part in this tie. All eyes will certainly be on Jermain Defoe who remains fit and could definitely feature at some point during the game.

Ben Williams has had to sit out for Cheltenham due to suspension but he could be back in the fold tonight. Apart from that though, there is a long list of players for Michael Duff’s side that remain out injured and unlikely to play a part against the Black Cats in this fixture.

Is there a live stream?

Minus listening to the commentary via the radio, there won’t be a live stream of this game. It isn’t available on TV and it won’t be live streamed on an app or streaming platform.

What time is kick-off?

The game will take place on Tuesday, February 8 and the kick-off time is scheduled for 7:45pm.