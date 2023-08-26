Highlights Cheltenham Town has had ten permanent managers since being promoted to the Football League, with Steve Cotterill having the highest win percentage of 46.3%.

Wade Elliott, the current manager, has a win percentage of 32.7% after 55 games in charge.

Michael Duff achieved the highest-placed finish in the Football League system for the club, finishing 15th in League One with a win percentage of 40.2%.

Cheltenham Town had a good season last year under Wade Elliot. The club finished 16th as they maintained their League One status. Cheltenham's supporters will hope to see a similar season this year.

As Cheltenham maintained faith in Elliot to achieve their ambitions, it got us thinking here at Football League World about who Cheltenham’s top 10 best managers are in order of their win percentage, from lowest to highest.

Cheltenham have only had ten permanent managers since the club was promoted to the Football League. So, we have decided to compile our list of all the managers that have been at the helm since the club's involvement in the Football League.

Here are 10 managers who have had the best win percentage in their time in charge of the club and who have also managed more than 20 games.

10 Martin Allen – 21.7%

Martin Allen comes in as Cheltenham’s tenth-best manager in terms of win percentage.

Allen’s father had been in charge of Cheltenham when the club was involved in the Southern League Premier Division. Allen was appointed manager in September 2008, 29 years after his father departed the same position.

Allen’s time at the club was not great, as the club was facing financial struggles and was forced to sell key players at reduced prices. Cheltenham survived relegation from League Two narrowly in his first season in charge.

The second season in charge would be swiftly ended as he was suspended by the club and placed on garden leave following an incident on a night out in October 2009. The club made the decision to part ways with Allen after an internal investigation in December 2009.

Allen was in charge of 60 games, winning 13 of them, giving him a win percentage of 21.7%.

9 Graham Allner – 26.7%

Allner was part of the coaching team as Cheltenham were promoted to the old Second Division in 2002.

Allner’s time in charge of Cheltenham was not particularly fruitful, as he would be sacked in January 2003, having been appointed in June 2002.

Allner would be at the helm for only 30 fixtures, winning eight of these before he lost his job, giving him a win percentage of 26.7%.

8 Bobby Gould – 27%

Bobby Gould comes in eighth on our list of the best managers at Cheltenham in terms of win percentage.

Gould was the man brought in to replace Allner. Unfortunately, Gould could not keep the club in the old Second Division, as they were relegated. His tenure came to a sharp end the following campaign, as he left the club following a bad start to the 2003/04 season.

Gould would be in charge of 37 matches, winning 10 of them, giving him a win percentage of 27%.

7 Keith Downing – 28%

Keith Downing initially joined the club as an assistant manager in 2004. He would then be appointed caretaker manager following John Ward’s decision to leave the club, but Downing would soon be appointed permanently to the role.

Downing struggled throughout his time in charge of the club but managed to keep the team in League One in his first season on the final day. His second season would be much the same as the club struggled in League One, but Downing would be sacked because of Cheltenham’s poor performance, with the Robins sitting bottom of the division.

Downing managed to win 14 of the 50 games that he was in charge of, giving him a win percentage of 28%.

6 Wade Elliott – 32.7%

Wade Elliott is currently sixth on our list.

Elliott was appointed in June 2022 and has been in charge of the 2022/23 season. He ensured the survival of the club in League One during that campaign. This is Elliot's second managerial role in his short career, following a stint in charge of Forest Green Rovers.

Elliott has managed 55 games, winning 18 of them, giving him a win percentage of 32.7%.

*Elliot's win percentage is capped at the end of 2022–23.

5 Mark Yates – 36.2%

Mark Yates was appointed manager of the Robins in December 2009.

Yates' time at Cheltenham can be considered a reasonable success. Yates managed to reach the play-off final in 2012 but lost to Crewe Alexandra at Wembley. The following season, Yates would guide Cheltenham to the League Two play-off semi-finals but would be defeated on this occasion by Northampton Town.

Following five years in charge of Cheltenham, Yates would be sacked in November 2014 after 257 games in charge, winning 93, giving him a win percentage of 36.2%.

4 John Ward – 36.7%

John Ward would have a win percentage of 36.7%, as he won 76 of the 207 games he was in charge of.

Ward was appointed in November 2003 as manager, keeping them in the old Third Division. He would maintain this status in his first full season in charge, but in his next season at the helm, he would lead the club to promotion via the play-offs. He would keep them in League One the following season before a poor start to the 2006/07 season saw him replaced with Keith Downing.

Ward’s guidance in League One is fondly remembered by many Robins fans.

3 Gary Johnson – 37.8%

Gary Johnson was appointed manager in March 2015 and would fail to keep the club in League Two. However, he was kept on and guided the team back to League Two, getting promoted from the National League on the first attempt in 2016. It was the first time a relegated side won the National League since 1989.

Johnson would maintain Cheltenham’s status as a League Two team in the next two seasons. However, at the start of the third season following their promotion to League Two, the club would part company with Johnson.

Johnson was in charge of 172 matches, winning 65, giving him a win percentage of 37.8%.

2 Michael Duff – 40.2%

Michael Duff is the manager who has achieved the club's highest-placed finish in the Football League system, with a 15th-place finish in League One in 2022.

Duff succeeded Johnson as manager and would build upon the success of the National League. Duff would win League Two in 2021 and guide the club back to League One. The Northern Irishman left the club in the summer of 2022 for Barnsley to further his career.

Duff will be fondly remembered from his playing and coaching days at Cheltenham by many fans, as he won 82 of the 203 fixtures that he managed, giving him a win percentage of 40.2%.

1 Steve Cotterill – 46.3%

Steve Cotterill guided the club to the Football League during his time with them, as he was the first manager to gain promotion for the Robins from the National League.

Cheltenham was Cotterill’s first job in England following his spell in charge of Irish side Sligo Rovers. His appointment would prove to be pure genius, as he brought success to the club that they had never experienced before.

Cotterill would guide them to the old Second Division three years after he won the National League. He also won the FA Trophy in his first full season at the club, in 1998.

Cotterill laid the foundations for the club to grow within the Football League, and his 118 wins in 255 matches, giving him a win percentage of 46.3%, will always be fondly remembered by those at Whaddon Road.