Cheltenham Town want to re-sign goalkeeper Luke Southwood after his Reading release but face competition from Championship clubs, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 25-year-old spent last season on loan with the Robins and played every League One game - keeping 16 clean sheets and helping Wade Elliott's side secure their third tier status for another year.

Reading retained list

Southwood is a product of the Royals' academy system but was one of a number of clubs that left the Select Car Leasing Stadium at the expiration of his contract this summer.

The shot-stopper was one of six players that departed after not being offered new terms by the Berkshire club, alongside Scott Dann Shane Long, Liam Moore, Lucas Joao, and Dejan Tetek, after their relegation from the second tier. Forward Yakou Meite turned down a new deal at the League One club to move back to the Championship with Cardiff City.

Where will Luke Southwood go next?

It looks as though Southwood is not likely to be short of suitors this summer as he weighs up his next steps.

According to Nixon, Cheltenham are keen to sign him permanently on the back of his impressive loan spell at The Completely-Suzuki Stadium in 2023/24.

They're not the only EFL club interested, however, as the report claims that the keeper could head back to League One ahead of next season but also has suitors in the Championship.

It is understood that a move back to the second tier would only be in a backup role, which could sway him to link back up with the Robins where he looks likely to be the first choice number one.

Elsewhere, Gloucestershire Live have indicated that Southwood is close to returning to Cheltenham on a permanent deal.

It is said that the Wiltshire club have been working hard to try and land the free agent, who is expected to undergo a medical early next week before signing a one-year contract with them.

The League One outfit will hope that late Championship interest doesn't derail their move for the shot-stopper.

Will Reading regret letting Luke Southwood leave?

With Reading preparing for life back in the third tier, it was something of a surprise that they weren't willing to hand Southwood a new contract and let him compete for the number one jersey.

The 25-year-old showed at Cheltenham last season that he can be relied upon at League One level while with Joe Lumley's loan spell coming to an end, they currently find themselves with 32-year-old Dean Bouzanis as their only option between the sticks.

It's clearly going to be an area that the Royals look to strengthen when they can but they may well live to regret letting Southwood walk away for nothing this summer.

Assuming he joins the Robins, Reading will likely have to face their former shot-stopper at least twice next season and he will no doubt be desperate to make a point against his former club. They host Cheltenham at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Tuesday 15th August while the return fixture at The Completely-Suzuki Stadium is scheduled for Friday 29th December.