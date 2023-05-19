The summer transfer window is almost upon us and it will see EFL clubs attempting to strengthen their squads ahead of the 2023-24 season.

For most League One and Two clubs, there will be a strong onus on delving into the free agents market to see what players are out there and available for no transfer fee, whilst the loan market will also be used by plenty of clubs to top up their squads.

There is also non-league to think about as well, with plenty of talents plying their trade below League Two level who are looking for their chance in the Football League.

And one player from the lower reaches of the game that is attracting interest from EFL clubs following strong performances is Chester striker Kurt Willoughby.

Who is Kurt Willoughby?

Willoughby was at Preston North End briefly as a teenager but his big breakthrough came with non-league side FC United of Manchester.

Scoring 17 goals for FCUM in the 2018-19 season, Willoughby was snapped up by AFC Fylde whilst they were a National League club but he failed to find form with the Lancashire outfit, eventually joining York City in 2021 after a brief loan spell at the Minstermen a year prior.

A scorer of seven league goals in 41 outings for City last season, Willoughby was let go of at the end of that campaign following their promotion to the National League and was then picked up by another sixth tier club in the form of Chester.

25-year-old Willoughby has racked up 27 goals in all competitions for the Seals this past season, with 20 of those coming in National League North action, but with his contract expiring this summer he is the subject of interest from higher levels.

What is the latest on transfer interest in Kurt Willoughby?

According to Football Insider, there is interest in Willoughby ranging from the National League all the way up to League One.

Oldham Athletic of the fifth tier of English football are keen on Willoughby's services, having reportedly made an offer for him back in December, but they could be gazumped by EFL clubs.

Newport County of League Two are also in the running for his signature, but there is also interest from Cheltenham Town of League One, who could be set to lose talisman Alfie May this summer with Wrexham, Charlton Athletic and Birmingham City wanting the Robins' star man.

It is set to be a hotly-contested race for Willoughby, although there must be doubts as to whether the forward can make the step up three divisions to League One should Cheltenham win out in the battle.