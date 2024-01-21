Highlights Chelsea are not prioritising a move for Gyokeres this January, despite wanting to add firepower to the team.

Chelsea are not prioritising a move for Viktor Gyokeres this January.

According to Football Insider, the Blues are hoping to add some extra firepower to Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

However, the Sporting CP striker is not seen as the top choice to come into the team, with other targets also being looked at.

This could come as a blow to Coventry City, who are set to profit from any future sale of the Swede due to a sell-on clause they agreed last summer when they sold the forward.

Gyokeres has earned a lot of praise for his performances in Portugal, where he has contributed 13 goals and eight assists from 17 Liga Nos appearances.

Coventry’s Gyokeres sell-on clause

Gyokeres was a key figure for the Sky Blues prior to his sale last summer.

The striker contributed 21 goals and 10 assists as the team reached the play-off final last year, but a failure to beat Luton Town led to his departure.

Sporting Clube de Portugal signed the 25-year-old in a deal worth an initial €20 million (£17.1 million), with a further €4 million (£3.4 million) available through add-ons.

A sell-on clause worth 15 per cent of any future sale was also negotiated, meaning Coventry could profit from the player yet again down the line.

It was reported that Chelsea were weighing up an offer worth €85 million (£73 million) this month, which would earn the Championship side another big fee.

However, it appears that the London club will be focusing on other targets before any move for the Portugal-based player is considered.

Chelsea have struggled for form this season despite spending a fortune bringing in a whole new squad for Pochettino following his arrival as manager in the summer.

The Blues are currently ninth in the Premier League table.

Meanwhile, Coventry are trying to fight for promotion to the top flight once again this campaign.

Mark Robins’ side lost a number of key players last summer, including Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer, following their penalty shoot-out defeat to the Hatters.

But form in recent weeks has seen the club rise up the Championship table into a top six spot.

Summer arrivals like Haji Wright and Ellis Simms have now had time to settle into the team, with the Sky Blues winning five of their last six games.

Next up for Coventry is an FA Cup clash away to Sheffield Wednesday on 26 January.

Coventry set to profit off Gyokeres soon

Gyokeres has been a standout player for Sporting CP this season, which is attracting attention from some of Europe’s major clubs.

While a move this January doesn’t seem likely, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him move in the summer for a big fee.

The negotiation for Gyokeres was handled extremely well, as the club earned a big fee up-front, while also securing a future fee as well, despite him entering the final year of his contract.

It is possible he could be sold for nearly £100 million, which would earn Coventry a pretty sizable sum which can be reinvested back into Robins’ squad.