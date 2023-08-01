Chelsea are still keeping tabs on two Southampton players going into the final weeks of the summer transfer window.

According to the Daily Mail, the Blues remain interested in both Roméo Lavia and Tino Livramento.

Chelsea have been linked with both players previously in the window, but both remain at St. Mary’s for the time being.

However, their futures with the Championship club are up in the air amid intense speculation throughout the off-season.

It remains unclear whether they will remain at the club beyond the 1 September transfer deadline that now looms large over the next few weeks.

Who is interested in Roméo Lavia and Tino Livramento?

Liverpool have been most closely linked with a move for Lavia, having already had an initial offer for the 19-year-old rejected in recent weeks.

The Reds are expected to return with an improved bid after first offering £37 million for the Belgian.

Southampton are holding out for a package worth up to £50 million, which Liverpool have yet to agree.

However, Chelsea remain interested in the midfielder and could yet pounce to jump ahead of Liverpool in the race to his signature.

Livramento has also been linked with a move away from St. Mary’s ahead of the return of the Championship this week.

Newcastle United are believed to be leading the race to his signature, with Eddie Howe targeting a move for the defender.

Livramento missed the majority of the previous campaign as he struggled to return to full fitness after an ACL injury kept him out of action for nearly a year.

The 20-year-old made just two substitute appearances in the league as the Saints suffered relegation to the second tier.

But Chelsea are also in the hunt for his signing, with the London club holding a buy-back clause from their initial sale of the player to Southampton in 2021.

What is the latest surrounding Southampton’s transfer plans?

Southampton have been linked with potential replacements for both of these players in recent days.

Max Aarons has been identified as a possible transfer target, with Norwich City looking to sell the full back.

The Championship side are also eyeing a move for Aston Villa’s Lamare Bogarde.

Bogarde impressed during a loan spell with Bristol Rovers in the second half of last season and could now be set to make the step-up to the second tier.

Russell Martin’s side begin their latest league campaign on Friday evening with a clash against Sheffield Wednesday.

Are Southampton ready for the start of the Championship season?

There is still a lot of transfer activity that still needs to be completed in the coming weeks at Southampton.

A number of high profile players are being linked with moves away, with the window now entering its final few weeks.

This could be disruptive to the team’s opening few games, which will give Martin a selection headache until everything is sorted out.

It is now looking increasingly unlikely that Lavia will remain at the club, with a move for Livramento also certainly on the cards.

That Southampton are now working on their replacements suggests a deal must not be far away for either player.