Chelsea’s stance over summer transfer for Millwall-linked midfielder revealed

Chelsea are willing to let midfielder Luke McCormick leave the club for free this summer, provided there is a sell-on clause included in the deal, a report from a print edition of The Sun (16/05, p59) has claimed.

McCormick has enjoyed an impressive campaign on loan at Bristol Rovers this season, despite their relegation to League Two after a bottom placed finish in League One.

Earlier this year, it was reported by the same outlet that Millwall are interested in a deal for McCormick, who scored six goals and provided two assists in 39 appearances for Bristol Rovers this season.

Now it seems as though the Championship club’s hopes of doing that may have been given a boost in their hopes of doing that.

According to this latest report, Chelsea are willing to let McCormick leave on a free transfer this summer, despite the fact that he still has a year remaining on his contract at Stamford Bridge.

Did these 18 players make more or less than 100 Millwall appearances?

1 of 18 Did Paul Robinson make more than 100 appearances for Millwall? Yes No

It is thought that that is on the condition that a sell-on clause is included in a deal, that will enable the Blues to receive a portion of any fee that is paid to McCormick’s next club for any future sale.

The Verdict

I do think that this is something that Millwall should still try to take advantage of, even with that sell-on clause.

They do need options in midfield ahead of the new season, and McCormick is a player who could be a strong addition for them in that position.

As a result, the fact McCormick could be available on a free now ought to be appealing to Gary Rowett’s side, in the wake of the financial challenges clubs have faced over the past year.

Indeed, since he is available on a free, it means that even if they do have to pay a sell-on percentage to Chelsea, Millwall would still be guaranteed to make a profit on the midfielder with any future sale, so this does seem to make sense for them to try and do, before another club beat them to it.