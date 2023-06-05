Chelsea are now set to switch their attention to pursuing a deal for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia after deciding to pull out of a move for Sporting Lisbon's Manuel Ugarte, according to talkSPORT.

The Blues will also be looking to secure the services of Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo this summer.

Chelsea were competing with Paris Saint-Germain for Ugarte.

However, as per journalist Fabrizio Romano, PSG have offered a larger fee for Ugarte which Chelsea are unwilling to match.

The Uruguay international has since agreed personal terms with the French outfit with talks still ongoing with Sporting in regard to a completion of this particular deal.

As a result of their decision to pull out of this race, Chelsea are now believed to be focusing on moves for Lavia and Caicedo.

What has previously been said about interest from elsewhere in Southampton's Romeo Lavia?

Following Southampton's relegation to the Championship, Lavia has been the subject of a considerable amount of transfer interest.

According to Goal, Liverpool and Manchester City are both keen on a move for the 19-year-old.

Chelsea were also touted as a suitor in this particular report.

A report from Football Insider last weekend suggested that Liverpool had made contact with Southampton over the possibility of sealing a deal for Lavia.

Arsenal are also understood to be keeping tabs on the midfielder's current situation at the St Mary's Stadium.

Given that Lavia's deal with the Saints is set to run until 2027, any potential suitor will need to submit a significant offer for him in order to test the club's resolve.

As part of Southampton's deal to sign Lavia from City, Pep Guardiola's side included an option to re-sign the midfielder.

However, the Premier League champions will not be able to activate this clause until 2024.

Will Southampton be able to retain Lavia's services amid interest from Chelsea?

With Chelsea now focusing on moves for Lavia and Caicedo, Southampton may find it difficult to keep the midfielder at the club this summer.

The one thing that the Saints will be able to offer Lavia, which may not be on the cards if he seals a switch to Chelsea, Liverpool or City, is regular game-time.

Having featured on 29 occasions in the top-flight last season, the teenager is extremely likely to play week-in, week-out in the Championship.

If the Saints can fend off interest from elsewhere in the coming months, they may be able to make a positive start to the 2023/24 campaign with Lavia in their side.

However, with there being no guarantee that the midfielder will stay, it may be beneficial for Southampton to line up a list of potential replacements for him.