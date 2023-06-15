Premier League giants Chelsea are unlikely to do a deal to sign Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia if the ‘high demands’ remain in place, according to Dutch outlet Het Laatste Nieuws.

The Saints' midfielder is one of several key players at St. Mary’s who is attracting strong interest from Premier League sides.

What is the latest on Romeo Lavia’s future?

On a personal level, Lavia can keep his head high for the performances that he put in during Southampton’s dismissal campaign.

The midfielder joined the Saints last summer from Manchester City, and in his first season of English football, he has managed to catch the attention of several big-name teams.

It was first reported back in May that Liverpool and Man City were interested in signing the 19-year-old this summer.

However, it has since been revealed that Liverpool are reluctant to engage in a bidding war for the midfielder as interest begins to hot up.

While, City have the option to re-sign Lavia, but that doesn’t come into force until next summer, and they seem to be looking at other midfielders at this present time.

Two other sides that are said to be interested in Lavia are Arsenal and Chelsea, but the Gunners seem to be focusing their efforts on Declan Rice at this current time.

Are Chelsea interested in Romeo Lavia?

It was reported by Football Insider last week, that Chelsea were preparing to make an offer for Lavia, as Mauricio Pochettino identified the 19-year-old as a summer target.

That report stated that Chelsea had assessed Lavia and learnt that it would take a bid of around £45 to £50 million to sign the midfielder.

However, in this latest update it is stating that Southampton are continuing to play hardball for a player that Chelsea first expressed interest in last year.

It adds that Chelsea are hoping their recruitment director Joe Shields, who knows Lavia from their time at Man City could help them in their pursuit.

Lavia has been identified as one of several options the London club are looking at to bolster their midfield. But Chelsea have struggled to negotiate with Southampton as the club have adopted a ‘inflexible attitude’ the report states.

The Dutch outlet claims that the Championship club will only listen to offers that approach the £51 million mark, which is considered “high demands” from Chelsea especially for a player who was bought for a relative low price last summer.