Chelsea are waiting in the wings to attempt to sign Roméo Lavia should Liverpool’s current pursuit fail to materialise a deal.

According to Football Insider, the Blues have not given up in their hopes of signing the Southampton star.

Liverpool have emerged as the front-runner to sign the 19-year-old in recent days, with Jurgen Klopp’s side stepping up their interest in the player.

The Reds reportedly had a £37 million bid for Lavia rejected by the Championship club.

Speculation surrounding the Belgian has intensified this week, with teams now pushing to sign the exciting youngster.

What is the latest surrounding Chelsea’s interest in Roméo Lavia?

Chelsea have put in a lot of work behind the scenes to maintain their interest in signing Lavia.

Liverpool are expected to return with a second offer, with Southampton holding out for a £50 million deal for the youngster.

The London club are still negotiating with Brighton for a potential move for Moises Caicedo, which Chelsea are waiting on an outcome for before pursuing a move for Lavia.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have agreed terms with Lavia in their bid to sign the Southampton figure.

Relegation to the Championship has caused a lot of speculation over his future this summer, with the former Manchester City academy prospect having impressed during a breakout campaign in the Premier League last year.

Lavia is keen to remain in the top flight in order to continue his development.

Manchester United and Arsenal have also been linked with a move for the player previously in this transfer window.

How did Roméo Lavia fare for Southampton last season?

Lavia signed for Southampton last summer from Man City in a £10.5 million deal.

The midfielder became a key part of the side, making 28 appearances in the league as the Saints finished 20th in the table.

Despite the team’s overall poor performance, the Belgian still stood out as a player with a lot of potential.

This has led to speculation over his future, with big clubs all circling around his future.

Southampton have had a busy summer in their own right, with Russell Martin having been appointed as manager.

Martin has already added the likes of Shea Charles and Ryan Manning to his first team squad, with further business expected this window.

Southampton’s Championship campaign gets underway in just over a week, with Martin’s team raising the curtain with an away clash against Sheffield Wednesday.

Would Roméo Lavia be a good signing for Chelsea?

Lavia has a lot of potential and could become a truly world-class player if he receives the right experience.

Going to Chelsea would be a risk given the mess behind the scenes that has occurred at Stamford Bridge in the last 18 months.

But the chance to work with Mauricio Pochettino could be great for the 19-year-old, with the Argentine having a proven track record of working well with younger players.

The Blues currently have a lack of midfield options so it’s likely he would jump straight into the first team squad as an important player which would offer him plenty of game time.

But Chelsea’s interest appears dependent on their pursuit of Caicedo, so it remains to be seen whether they will push ahead with a deal for Lavia.