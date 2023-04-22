Burnley boss Vincent Kompany is seemingly under serious consideration to become the next manager of Premier League side Chelsea.

Reports to that effect broke yesterday afternoon, with the club said to have Kompany on their final four-man shortlist to permanently replace former boss Graham Potter.

That was according to The Times, who reported that the 36-year-old is emerging as a surprise contender to take the role permanently after guiding the Clarets to promotion.

Whilst Kompany's success at Burnley is obviously a big factor in him being considered for the role, it appears there are two other very key reasons the Stamford Bridge outfit have him under consideration.

What are the key reasons for Chelsea considering Vincent Kompany?

That is according to The Athletic this morning, who report that Kompany is one of three names now being considered for the role.

Their report outlines the two key reasons that Kompany is under consideration, with one of them being his stellar playing career and leadership abilities as a captain.

Indeed, The Athletic claim that all candidates for the job are being judged on their leadership ability, and that in this regard, Kompany is 'very much appreciated'.

Kompany's Man City career, where he captained the side and won 10 major honours, is also reported by The Athletic to be a major plus in this department.

The second key reason Kompany is under consideration, as per The Athletic, is the fact he was coached by Pep Guardiola for three years.

It is reported that parallels between Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and Kompany have been drawn, with the Gunners boss having worked under Guardiola as his assistant.

Seemingly, the hope from Chelsea is that Guardiola has rubbed off on Kompany the same way he has with Arteta.

Would Kompany be a good appointment for Chelsea?

Given the level that Kompany has managed at so far, it is incredibly hard to know whether or not he would be a success as manager at Stamford Bridge.

What you can say is that he has done a tremendous job at Burnley, got the Clarets playing some lovely football, and last summer, totally rebuilt their squad and reset the playing style at Turf Moor.

On the other hand, though, if Graham Potter found the step up from Brighton to Chelsea difficult to manage, you question whether Kompany might have the same problem.

The difference between the two is that Kompany obviously played at the highest level during his playing career, which, if they appoint him, Chelsea will be hoping makes all the difference.