Highlights Tyler Adams is likely to leave Leeds United for Chelsea this summer, as reported by Phil Hay, potentially activating his relegation release clause worth £20 million.

Leeds should consider pursuing Glen Kamara from Rangers and Gustavo Hamer from Coventry City as replacements for Adams in midfield.

Hamer, in particular, would be a valuable addition due to his versatility and ability to play in multiple midfield roles, and Leeds could secure him at an undervalued fee of around £12 million.

Phil Hay has revealed it's "increasingly likely" that Tyler Adams will depart Leeds United for Chelsea this summer.

Fabrizio Romano outlined recently that Adams is not an alternative to Brighton's Moises Caicedo, with Chelsea pursuing both deals.

However, news of the Chelsea interest was first revealed by The Athletic with the USMNT captain emerging as a potential midfield target for the Blues.

Leeds have been linked with alternative midfielders, with Ethan Ampadu brought in to bolster their midfield further. Leeds have seen Marc Roca, Weston McKennie, and Adam Forshaw depart, whilst Adams looks set to join them.

Adams only joined Leeds last summer in a deal that was believed to have cost the club around £20 million from RB Leipzig. Adams signed a five-year deal at Elland Road until the summer of 2027.

It has been claimed that the 24-year-old has a relegation release clause in his contract that is now active, which is believed to be worth around only £20 million, meaning Leeds are set to break-even on a player they signed 12 months ago.

Who could replace Tyler Adams for Leeds United this summer?

There is a dearth of options should Adams move to Stamford Bridge. Archie Gray impressed on his senior debut against Cardiff City in the opening game, but is only 17, bringing into question just how much Leeds can rely on him this season.

The only more senior options at the club are the likes of Darko Gyabi, Lewis Bate, and Sam Greenwood, but all are aged 21 and under, and more senior midfield options ought to be added into the mix.

One alternative has been outlined by Graham Smyth of The Yorkshire Evening Post, who has claimed that Leeds hold interest in Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara. He has previously claimed the 27-year-old could yet be signed on top of Ampadu this summer.

Kamara is a player Leeds should be pursuing as an option, but the Adams sale could bring in the cash to sign their top midfield target of the summer, in the form of Gustavo Hamer of Coventry City.

Should Leeds sign Coventry's Gus Hamer?

Leeds were first linked to the midfield in an exclusive with Football League World sources outlining that Leeds had been plotting a very ambitious raid of their Championship rivals Coventry for the midfielder to make him their "marquee" signing this summer.

Since then, Phil Hay of The Athletic has revealed that Coventry's star man is a target on Leeds' shortlist this summer.

The Coventry City midfielder has a broad enough skill-set to play in a number of the midfield roles in Farke's 4-2-3-1, although predominantly operating as a more attack-minded midfielder last season, scoring 11 goals and collecting a further 10 assists to help guide Coventry to the play-off final.

Hamer is in the last year of his deal and could be signed in order to dictate attacks and be the playmaker for the Whites; however, the 26-year-old is also physically and technically strong enough to play deeper for Leeds as well.

With Adams set to leave, signing a peak age and versatile player in an area that needs reinforcing is imperative. Hamer would be oven ready to slot in immediately, whilst also likely able to make the step up to Premier League football, should Leeds be promoted.

If he is the marquee addition Leeds are chasing, then signing a player who is undervalued due to his contractual situation is a no-brainer. According to Football Insider, the Sky Blues are seeking a fee up to around £12 million for the Dutchman.

If Leeds can get him for that, it would be a bargain, not only could they sign Hamer, but Kamara, and likely have spare remaining funds, too. A midfield trio of Kamara, Ampadu, and Hamer would be one of the best in the division and would also allow Gray to develop with more minutes from the bench and take the pressure off from being relied on to start too frequently.